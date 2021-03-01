Associated Press reporter detained by Burma police World News





BANGKOK (AP) An Associated Press reporter has been detained by police while covering protests against a military coup in Myanmar. The journalist, Thein Zaw, 32, was taken into custody along with a number of others Saturday morning in Yangon, the country’s largest city. The arrest occurred as police charged protesters gathered at the intersection of Hledan Center, which has become a meeting point for demonstrators who then continue to protest elsewhere in the city. He remained in custody on Sunday and was believed to be in the infamous Insey Jail in Yangons. The Associated Press calls for the immediate release of AP journalist Thein Zaw, who was arrested in Myanmar while doing his job, said Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news. Independent journalists should be allowed to report the news freely and securely without fear of retribution. The AP puts in the strongest terms the arbitrary detention of Thein Zaw. The Myanmar Foreign Correspondents Club also condemned the arrest. The FCCM calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Thein Zaw and other detained journalists, and urges all relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of journalists performing their professional duties by covering ongoing protests in the country, he said. she. Authorities have intensified their crackdown on protesters in recent days. Security forces made further arrests Sunday and opened fire on protesters on the deadliest day since the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The UN Office for Human Rights said it had credible information that at least 18 people were killed and 30 injured. The coup overturned years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The National League for Democracy party Suu Kyis would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the military blocked Parliament from convening and barred him and President Win Myint, as well as other senior members of his government. In December 2017, two journalists working for the Reuters news agency were arrested while working on a story about the Myanmars Rohingya minority. They were charged with illegal possession of official documents, although they argued that they had been compiled due to official opposition to their reporting. Although their case attracted international attention, they were sentenced the following year and sentenced to seven years behind bars. They were released in 2019 in a massive presidential pardon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos