International
The Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after the mysterious explosion
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
Associated Press reporters saw MV Helios Ray owned by Israel sitting on dry dock facilities in Dubai Port Rashid. Although the crew was unharmed explosion, the ship held two holes on its side of the harbor and two on its right side just above the water line, according to U.S. defense officials.
It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid growing escalating tension between the US and Iran over its crucial 2015 deal. Iran has sought to put pressure on the administration of President Joe Bidens to grant the sanctions relief it received under the deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
From the shore, AP reporters could not immediately see the damage to the ship. The gate blocked the view of the ship on the right side of the sea to the water line and the port side could only be seen from a distance. The blue and white ship was anchored near the Dubai-based historic hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2. An Emirates Coast Guard boat was seen sailing behind the ship, with Dubai police and Emirati Armed Forces vehicles parked nearby.
Emirates officials did not respond to requests for comment on the vessel bound for the country.
Friday’s explosion on the ship, a Bahamian-flagged cargo ship, was reminiscent of a series of attacks on foreign oil tankers in 2019 that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran. Tehran denied any role in the alleged attacks, which took place near the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil point.
Some Israeli officials hinted that they believed Iran was responsible for the shipwreck. In a speech at an army base Sunday, Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi accused Iran of conducting operations against civilian targets, a charge the military later confirmed was related to the alleged attack on the ship.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz echoed concerns about Iran’s threats against Israel, adding in a speech that the military was working to build up our forces and was preparing for any scenario, including one in which we would need to take operational action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In an interview with Israel Kan TV the day before, he said the circumstances of the blast indicated Iranian involvement but stressed that it needed to be further investigated.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Houthi rebels backed by Yemen Iran claimed responsibility for it firing a ballistic missile and nine bomb-laden drones in sensitive places in the capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh the night before. The groups’ military spokesman Yahia Sarei added that six other explosive drones targeted military positions in the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The Saudi missile interception launched a noticeable explosion over Riyadh, which surprised residents and dispersed projectile debris, causing no casualties.
Helios Ray had unloaded cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before leaving the Middle East for Singapore. The blast struck as the ship was sailing from the Saudi port of Dammam from the Gulf of Oman, forcing it to return to Dubai, in the UAE, for inspection.
Iranian authorities have not commented publicly on the ship. The hardline daily Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed that Helios Ray was probably on an espionage mission in the region, without providing any evidence to support the claim. Sunday’s report speculated that the ship may have been trapped in an ambush by a branch of the resistance axis, referring to Iranian representatives in the region.
Iran has also blamed Israel for a series of recent attacks, including one mysterious explosion last summer which destroyed an advanced centrifuge collection plant at its Natanz nuclear facility; and the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program two decades ago.
Iran’s repeated pledges to avenge Fakhrizadeh’s assassination have raised alarms in Israel, especially as the Gulf sees an increase in Israeli traffic following the countries’ normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain.
