Covid-19: South Africa registers 1,168 new cases and 52 confirmed new deaths





As of Sunday, South Africa registered a total of 1,513,393 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

1,168 new cases have been registered since the last report.

A total of 52 new Covid-19-related casualties were reported, bringing the reported death toll to 49,993. South Africa registered 1,168 new Covid-19 infections as of Sunday, along with 52 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 49,993. According to a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Sunday, the country registered a total of 1,513,393 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The total number of vaccinated health care workers under the Sisonke Protocol is 70,527. South Africa registered 1,168 new Covid-19 infections as of Sunday. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 9,734, followed by the Free State with 6,487, the Western Cape with 6,168 and Gauteng with 3,382. As of today, the total number confirmed # COVID-19 cases is 1 513 393 the total number of deaths is 49 993, the total number of recurrences is 1 430 259 and the total number of administered vaccines is 70 527. pic.twitter.com/EmfYUV5fLE – Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) 28 February 2021 The recovery rate is 94.5%, with 1,430,259 recoveries recorded. So far, 9,077,479 tests have been completed, with 22,836 tests performed since the last report, Mkhize said. READ | More alcohol, larger gatherings allowed as South Africa moves to alert Level 1 Mkhize also reported 52 other confirmed deaths related to Covid-19, of which 25 were recorded in Gauteng, 17 in the Western Cape, four in the Eastern Cape, four in the Free State and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This brings the total to 49,993 confirmed deaths. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said. Do you want to know more about this topic? Subscribe to one of News24’s 33 newspapers to get the information you want in your inbox. Special bulletins are available for subscribers.







