



Australian consular officials say they are seeking the help of an Australian national who has been detained in Morocco after human rights activists raised fears that the man could be extradited to Saudi Arabia. Supporters of businessman Dr Osama AlHasani, a dual Australian and Saudi national, said he was expected to face trial in Morocco on Wednesday after being detained shortly after he arrived there on February 8. His supporters told the Guardian that they viewed the issue as political and that the Saudi Arabian government had demanded his extradition. The issue was first reported in Australia by ABC Sunday. Answering questions about the issue, a spokesman for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance, in accordance with the consular services statute, to an Australian detained in Morocco. Due to our privacy obligations, we will not provide further comments, the spokesman said in an email statement Monday. The brief statement did not address the fear of extradition nor did it confirm the identity of the persons. Twitter account Conscience prisoners highlighting cases of unrest in Saudi Arabia had previously sought to shed light on the possibility of deportation, saying he would decide at real risk. The account added: We claim that he has nothing to do with any political activity of the opposition. This seemed to be a response to the allegations which were mentioned in a report published by a Moroccan news site late last week that al-Hassani was accused of organizing the Wahhabi opposition activity, the Sunni Islamic State-sponsored form in Saudi Arabia. AlHasanis supporters have told the Guardian that he has a doctorate and is a former professor at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He reportedly had a problem with his arrival at an airport in Morocco on February 8, and was subsequently arrested. The exact details of the charges and the consular assistance Australia has provided remain unclear. Understandably, consular assistance may include visits to prisons to monitor well-being, liaison with local authorities for persons in good standing, and the provision of lists of local attorneys, but officials usually say they cannot intervene in legal matters. . Saudi Arabia has previously been accused of prosecuting human rights activists and other dissident voices challenging the country’s absolute monarchy. On Friday, the Biden administration released a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report showing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said: We appreciate that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The U.S. government is expected to unveil a new policy toward Saudi Arabia on Monday, with Joe Biden declaring that the rules are changing, but so far has not directly sanctioned the crown prince.







