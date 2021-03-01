India giving COVID-19 vaccine to more people as cases increase





Modi, who is 70, was shot at the New Delhis All India Institute of Medical Science. He called for everyone to be vaccinated, posting on Twitter then, together, let’s do India COVID-19 for free! The country of nearly 1.4 billion people launched one of the world’s largest vaccines in January, but market entry has been slow. New coronavirus infections are on the rise again after months of steady decline, and scientists have discovered disturbing variants of the virus that they fear could speed up infections or make vaccines or treatments less useful. Vaccinating more people is a priority, with India’s Ministry of Health on Sunday urging states not to lower their guards and squander last year’s hard-earned collective labor gains. India has recorded more than 11 million cases, second in the world after the United States, with over 157,000 deaths in the country from COVID-19. Although India is home to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers and has one of the largest immunization programs, things have not gone according to plan. Of the 10 million health care workers the government had originally wanted to immunize, only 6.6 million received the first stroke and 2.4 million received both. Of the estimated 20 million front-line workers as police or sewer workers, only 5.1 million have been vaccinated so far. Dr. Gagangdeep Kang, an infectious disease expert at Christian Medical College Vellore in southern India, said the reluctance by health workers to get vaccinated highlights the lack of information available about vaccines. If health workers are reserved, do you seriously think the general public will walk away for the vaccine? she said. India had set a target of immunizing 300 million people, nearly the total U.S. population, by August. The rise in infections in India is most pronounced in the western state of Maharashtra, where the number of active cases has nearly doubled to over 68,000 in the last two weeks. Blockades and other restrictions have been restored in some areas and the head of state, Uddhav Thackeray, has warned that another wave of cases is knocking on our door. Similar increases have been reported by states in all corners of the massive country: Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Gujarat in the west, West Bengal in the east, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in central India and Telangana in the south. Senior federal officials have urged authorities in those states to speed up vaccinations in districts where cases are on the rise and track infection groups and monitor variants. There is a sense of urgency because of mutants and because cases are on the rise, said Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India. He said steady diving in cases over the months resulted in a reduced perception of threat, leading to vaccine reluctance. Experts point out that the content to be vaccinated was amplified, at least in part, by the vague decision-making of governments while the green light vaccines. The machine (vaccination) started when the perception was that the evil was over, so people were more hesitant, Reddy said. India’s healthcare system is lenient and in many small towns people depend on private hospitals for their medical needs. Allowing these hospitals to vaccinate will open up access to the shots, experts said. India had distributed software online to keep shooting and receivers under control, but the system was prone to disruptions and delays. However, what is still unclear is whether people will get a choice between the AstraZeneca vaccine or one of the Indian vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech. The latter received observation from Indian regulators in January without any evidence from recent evidence showing that the shootings were effective in preventing the disease from a coronavirus infection. The priority for now is to increase the number of vaccines every day, said Jishnu Das, a health economist at Georgetown University who advises the state of West Bengal on the pandemic. But he added that with COVID-19, there are always roads and peaks, and the main lesson is that it will not end until enough people are vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus. Do not use a trough to declare success and say finished, he said. Associated Press writer Krutika Pathi contributed to this report. The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from Howard Hughes’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

