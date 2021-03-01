3 other cases of COVID-19 variant found through testing in Surrey schools





SURREY (NEWS 1130) – Testing in four Surrey schools where exposure notices have been issued due to a variant COVID-19 has identified three more cases. According to Fraser Health, no cases were identified in two of the schools – James Ardiel Primary and Tamanawis Secondary. One person has tested positive at the Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary, where a class remains isolated. Two cases were identified at the traditional Surrey school, and two classes there will have to be self-isolated by March 4th. # covid19 update by @Fraserhealth:

HA say its critical ppl in Fraser is immediately tested for COVID-like symptoms.#bced #bcpoli @ LAJME1130 pic.twitter.com/k3uyw9lpQP – LizaYuzda (@LizaYuzda) March 1, 2021 “Since these are new variants for our communities and easier to transmit, Fraser Health is working to identify any other further related variants to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent continuous transmission,” says one statement from the health authority sent on Sunday. “It is very important that people living in the Fraser Health region be tested as soon as possible to have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild.” RELATED STORIES: Exposure notices due to confirmed cases of COVID19 variants have been issued in a total of 10 schools, nine in Surrey and one in Delta. These announcements prompted teachers’ unions to renew calls for mandatory masks for younger students and for the province to give individual schools and districts the authority to impose measures that go beyond provincial guidelines. Last Monday, the Minister of Education rejected these requests. At that point, no case was identified in any of the affected schools. The testing that has been done so far has shown no transmission, and really what tells us is that our security plans are working, said Jennifer Whiteside. We need to make changes if we are to make evidence-based changes. For now, we need to allow this process to unfold and find out exactly what happened. Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said that these exposures will not promote a change is the policy of msk. Based on what we know about the new COVID-19 variants, I would not recommend a change to our camouflage recommendation. But, as with everything else in this pandemic, We have continued to learn, we continue to review the evidence. At the moment, there is no indication of change in that recommendation, she said. On February 4, the province announced that all middle and high school students, as well as all staff and teachers from K-12, would be required to wear masks while in all indoor spaces in schools. Wearing masksit remains a personal choice for elementary school students in BC, though many teachers ask students to wear them in class. With files by Denise Wong and Marcella Bernardo







