Fukushima operator completes removal of second set of spent fuel rods





Photograph Photograph: The upper part of the damaged No. 3 reactor building is seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant damaged by the tsunami Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) in Okuma City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan January 15, 2020. Photo taken January 15 2020 REUTERS / Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO (Reuters) – Tepco, the Japanese operator that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant, said it had successfully removed spent uranium fuel from a damaged reactor building in a major step in cleaning it up after a nuclear disaster a decade ago. . Officially known as Tokyo Electric Power, Tepco said it had transferred about 170 tonnes of uranium fuel spent from the building to a safer location – the second successful operation of its kind and the first to be carried out by remote control, for due to high radiation in the reactor building. It comes as Japan prepares to mark the tenth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. It will provide Tepco with relevant experience and data for the toughest and most time-consuming task of extracting fused reactor cores and debris in the coming decades. At 1:59 p.m. local time (0459 GMT) on Sunday the last six of the 566 used fuel assemblies were removed from the fuel pool by a crane operated by a team stationed about 500 yards (550 yards) away, said Tepco in a statement posted by email to Reuters on Monday. Transfer from building no. 3 started in April 2019 after the safe removal of more than 1,300 fuel rods from the reactor building No. Work on unit No. 3 required the removal of large pieces of damaged equipment that fell into the pool during the explosions that shook the nuclear site in Fukushima, in the days following an earthquake and tsunami knocked out power and emergency cooling. Three overheated reactors melted into the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. In the decade since, Tepco has had to deal with large amounts of wastewater being built on site due to the nature of its ad hoc cooling system used to keep molten fuel in a safe state. The service has also been criticized by regulators in many cases for security breaches and other failures. Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

