Asian shares rally in optimizing global recovery | Business and Economy News
Asian stocks rallied on Monday as some sort of calm returned to world bond markets after weeks of wild travel and progress on the US stimulus package COVID-19 sustained optimism about the global economy.
While the official China manufacturing PMI over the weekend lost forecasts and rose in February at the slowest pace in nine months, Japanese figures showed the fastest growth in two years. Investors are also relying on optimistic news from a set of U.S. data expected this week, including the February payroll report.
Markets were also encouraged by news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to begin in the US on Tuesday.
The broader MSCIs Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan rose 0.8 percent after falling 3.7 percent last Friday.
The Japan Nikkei rallied 2.1 percent, while the Chinese blue chips added 0.5 percent.
NASDAQ futures retreated 1.2 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.9 percent. The futures of the EUROSTOXX 50 and the futures of the FTSE both rose 1.1 percent.
Yields on 10-year U.S. records reached 1.41 percent, up from a recent 1.61 percent high, although they still finished last week with 11 basis points higher and were at 50 basis points in the year so far.
A break for air
Global bonds have stabilized as central banks from Asia to Europe have ensured that policy support remains in place. This helped to pull treasury returns from their highest level in a year and lay a floor under stocks. Investors have become concerned about the possibility of faster inflation leading to higher interest rates, with traders positioning themselves for the Federal Reserve to start tightening rates as soon as next year.
The market is testing the Fed and global central banks on how serious they are here, Al Lord, chief executive of Lexerd Capital Management, told Bloomberg TV. There are growing expectations and growing concerns about inflation, and this is playing into markets.
Rodrigo Catril, a senior strategist at NAB, added, the bond moves on Friday still feel like a pause for the air, rather than the catalyst for a move towards calmer waters.
Analysts at BofA noted that the bond stock market was now one of the toughest on record with the annual price return from 10-year U.S. government bonds falling 29 percent since last August, with Australia off 19 percent , MB 16 per cent and Canada 10 per cent.
The trip owed much to expectations of faster U.S. growth as the House passed President Joe Bidens’s 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, sending it to the Senate.
BofAs US economist Michelle Meyer raised her forecast for economic growth to 6.5 percent for this year and another 5 percent, due to the likelihood of the biggest stimulus package, best news on the front of the virus and encouraging data.
Virus cases have also dropped 72 percent since the Jan. 12 peak with the number admitted to the hospital following closely, BofA added.
The most dangerous coins
Higher U.S. yields combined with the overall safety shift helped the dollar index return to 90,917 from a seven-week low of 89,677.
On Monday, the euro was stable at 1.2086 dollars, compared to the peak of recent weeks of 1.2242 dollars, while the dollar remained close to a six-month high against the yen at 106.57.
The most risky currencies and those exposed to commodities pulled back slightly after taking a hit late last week, with the Australian and Canadian dollars rising and emerging markets from Brazil to Turkey looking more stable.
Gold that was not yet yielding was losing nursing after reaching a minimum of eight months on Friday on its way to its worst month since November 2016. It was last at $ 1,743 an ounce, just over a trough around $ 1,716 dollars.
Oil prices boosted their gains ahead of an OPEC meeting this week where supply could rise. Brent gained 4.8 percent last week and WTI 3.8 percent, while both were about 20 percent higher throughout February as a whole.
Brent rose $ 1.27 to $ 65.69, while crude oil rose $ 1.22 to $ 62.72 a barrel.
