Budget forecasts: Railroad clarity, nuclear commitments and zero net promises

It’s time of year again!

On Wednesday (March 3), Chancellor Rishi Sunak will remove dust from the world’s most famous red bag and describe where and how the UK government plans to spend its coffers.

A year after Sunaks pledged to start an infrastructure revolution, this year Budget Announcement is the most important in decades after a year of economic and social misery due to the Covid-19 pandemic, accompanied by what is the first announcement of Budget after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Education and health care plans will most likely be in the spotlight, but a government led by Boris Johnson will always support construction and infrastructure, so expect lots of rhetoric about Building better again.

And with COP26 in the corner also expect a lot of promise to Turn Greener.

Every sector has something to look for, so here is a sector-by-sector speculative guide to what may or may not appear on the Sunaks red bag.

Railway

There is a lot to worry about when it comes to rail announcements. It had been almost a year since the government engaged in HS2 Phase One, while plans to extend the line up to Crewe have now also taken quiet action.

What comes next is anyone guesses. What is certain is that the industry needs clarity about the mega-project pipeline, with uncertainty that also lingers for the future of the Powerhouse Rail.

The much-anticipated Integrated Railroad plan was supposed to be published earlier this year, but has not yet materialized and fears that the HS2, Rail Powerhouse Rail and Midlands Rail Hub may be reduced or allowed to be discarded.

In an ideal world, the Integrated Rail Plan would be published along with the Budget and this could happen. What could happen instead is that the Chancellor alludes to the plan and gives a clearer picture about the development plans for both HS2 Phase 2b, Midlands Rail Hub and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Aecom Europe CEO Colin Wood is among those calling for big projects to rely on the Budget.

He said: “With projects such as HS2 creating thousands of jobs, we are now seeing the impact that infrastructure investments can have to raise the level of our society.

“We must continue this trend by investing in our rail network, overturning Beeching cuts, accelerating project speeds and committing to regional plans such as the Northern Powerhouse Railway. Such investments will not only transform the way as we travel, they will reduce carbon emissions, unlock our regions and provide an economic boost for the whole of the UK ”.

But it has nothing to do with mega projects.

The railway industry also needs clarity about its pipeline improvements and this is something that is much more likely to show up in the Budget.

Budget Day actually marks exactly 500 days since the Railway Network Growth Projects, the list of planned railroad updates was last updated by DfT.

The Railway Industry Association has issued a call for urgent publication of the list, in order to give UK railway businesses the visibility to plan for short- and medium-term work and invest in the skills and capital needed to given effectively.

While the executive director of the Railway Industry Association Darren Caplan explains the railway [must be] at the heart of the recovery going forward.

This budget is an excellent opportunity for the government to provide the necessary security for the UK railway industry, after what has been a very challenging 12 months for the country as a whole, Caplan said.

Other things to look for:

Further announcements regarding the Restoration of your Railway fund

Money to develop low-carbon technologies, such as hydrogen trains

The Union Link binds money to develop proposals already submitted as part of ongoing review

Project Speed ​​Support for ready-made shovel projects such as rail links to Heathrow Airport

Roads

In recent years Budget Sunak announced the UK’s largest road construction program ever when it gave the green light to RIS2.

Since then major projects such as the Lower Thames Crossing and the Stonehenge Tunnel have been hit by environmental controversy and planning disputes while the entire $ 27 billion road investment plan is subject to an ongoing legal challenge.

It is unlikely to have a large amount of cash with money for road projects this year, however wait for Sunak to be republished in RIS2. The Chancellor may even take the opportunity to advance the work planned under RIS2 as he did in his autumn statement when the construction deadline for updating the trans-Pennine 1bn A66 road was cut in half after a review by the Task Force Project Speed.

With COP26 at the end of the year, and following Boris Johnson’s 10th plan to decarbonize the UK, a considerable amount of money could go towards the development of electric vehicles and most importantly to set up the infrastructure needed to charge them vehicles.

Funding for local roads is always worth looking at in the Budget, with bridges and road tunnels in the UK in poor condition.

POWER

The government has already outlined plans to clean up the energy system and encourage the transition to zero in the White Paper on Energy, which was published in December.

Key elements in the white paper include a $ 1 billion investment in carbon capture storage and a $ 1.3 billion investment in expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

In addition, it examines how to achieve government commitment to 40GW of offshore wind by 2030, including 1GW of floating wind, while attracting new windmills to the UK. He also details possible funding mechanisms for the 20 billion Sizewell C power plant EDFs, with the government confirming that it is entering into negotiations with the EDF over the scheme.

With this in mind, key areas to look at in the Budget include further clarifications on the financing of nuclear schemes, including the small core along with more details on renewable energy plans and wind projects in the climate conference year. COP26.

However, while the industry would undoubtedly welcome a list of possible schemes in the future, it seems unlikely that Sunak will make that kind of commitment this week.

The government, however, has set the target of ending sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2030. As such, further plans are needed to facilitate the withdrawal of electric vehicles, with the head of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit analysis Dr Jonathan Marshall stressing the need to provide charging infrastructure and tax incentives that can support getting out of petrol and diesel cars.

More generally, Marshall added that the industry will require long-term, fully funded measures to achieve the decarbonisation of our power grid within a decade or more and to rapidly accelerate the slow progress in carbon cutting by heavy industry.

The ECIU also stresses that without more policies and government intervention, the UK will not meet its legal carbon targets nor achieve zero net emissions.

Aviation

There has been much debate about the future of airports given environmental concerns and declining passenger demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry has called for support following the pandemic impact, with Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee stressing that as international aviation is not expected to resume before May 17, support for airports in this week’s Budget is vital.

She said current programs such as easing and easing of business rates for airports should be extended for the full financial year and also called on the Budget to establish an Aviation Recovery Package with short-term crisis financing and measures increasing connectivity for a long time.

A number of airport expansion schemes – in Heathrow, Gatwick and Stanstead, among others – are currently in a state of ambiguity and while clarity on these is unlikely to be given next week, the government may announce further new funding for greenery of aviation.

All of this comes against the backdrop of the Sixth Carbon Budget Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government that any increase in UK airport capacity will have to comply with restrictions at other airports to ensure no net increase .

Different

National Bank of Infrastructure

In November the Chancellor announced that a new infrastructure bank would be set up by Spring. The new bank will support governments’ ambitions for leveling up and zero, with a mandate expected soon. The Bank is expected to support projects that are in development, so expect some more specifics in these years Budget.

R&D tax cuts

Instead of raising corporate taxes, the Chancellor should use his first post-Brexit Budget to create a tax regime that stimulates spending on infrastructure programs and other capital projects, while helping to position the UK as a place where companies and individuals want to stay, invest and grow, according to Menzies LLP tax partner Lucy Mangan. Among the tax breaks that the Chancellor is now free to change, without EU approval, are the R&D tax breaks and the Patent Box regime.

Carbon taxes

On top of existing carbon target prices, the government is reported to be considering implementing carbon taxes in all areas of the economy where emissions are currently low priced, the ECIU explains. Carbon pricing remains a politically difficult concept, with a balance to be struck between revenue growth and encouraging a shift in lower carbon activities. New carbon taxes and prices must also be backed by policy to ensure that costs do not fall unfairly across the population and that businesses in global industries are not penalized.

Do you like what you read? To get the New Civil Engineer daily and weekly newsletters click here.