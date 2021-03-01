



Asian stocks TOKYO (AP) rose on Monday in hopes of a stimulus package and tracking down President Joe Biden’s bargain after last week’s sales. Japan Standard Nikkei 225 rose 2.2% in morning trading to 29,587.82. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 1.5% to 6,774.00. Hong Kong Hang Seng advanced 0.9% to 29,253.72, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 3,529.98 despite a study showing slightly weaker production indicators for February. South Korean markets closed for a national holiday. But the government reported that exports rose 9.5% in February from a year earlier and imports jumped nearly 14%, in signs that the economy is gaining momentum. A manufacturing survey for Japan showed an expansion in February for the first time since April 2019. Reading au Jibun’s purchasing managers index of 51.4 on a scale of 1-100, where 50 and above indicate expansion was a sharp improvement from level 49.8 recorded in January. The survey showed improvements in many areas, including higher sales and orders and higher exports, reflecting improved demand in overseas markets, particularly in China. Export-supported Asian economies are relying on a healthy U.S. economy to boost trade, which has tended to stagnate during the pandemic. As the region’s recovery begins to pick up, vaccine distributions are also gradually beginning in most Asian countries. Concerns about the economy, as well as about COVID-19, are still relatively prevalent in Japan, which is seeing another wave of coronavirus cases. Some urban areas, such as Osaka, have removed measures to help prevent the spread of infections, but the Tokyo area remains under a state of emergency, focused on setting up restaurants, bars and other businesses at 8pm Japan has not had never a jam. The U.S. House of Representatives passed Bidens $ 1.9 trillion pandemic aid bill on Friday, and it now goes to the Senate for approval. The bill introduces money across the hard economy for individuals, businesses, schools, states and cities affected by COVID-19. The U.S. stimulus bill would include another round of one-time payments for most Americans, including an extension of other tax-refundable credits like child tax credit and additional aid to states and governments. local to combat the pandemic. Still still essentially good news that economic sales support that boosts US mobility, inflation and incentives is still intact, with global vaccines developing faster than expected, said Stephen Innes, Axis’ chief global market strategist. Wall Street ended last week largely lower, pushing the S&P 500 to its second weekly loss. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% to 3,811.15. Despite a two-week slide, the index reached a 2.6% gain for February after a 1.1% loss in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 30,932.37. The Nasdaq gained 0.6% to 13,192.34. The index still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. The Russell 2000 Index of Smaller Enterprises recorded a small gain, adding less than 0.1%, to 2,201.05. In energy trading, the U.S. crude standard earned $ 1.07 to $ 62.57 per barrel. He lost $ 2.03 on Friday at $ 61.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $ 1.41 to $ 65.83 a barrel. In foreign exchange trading, the US dollar rose to 106.63 Japanese yen from 106.56 yen late Friday. The euro cost $ 1.2086, up from $ 1.2074.

