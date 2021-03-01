Donors’ conference in Yemen calls for $ 3.85 billion to prevent hunger

Dubai (AFP)

The United Nations said it hoped to raise $ 3.85 billion on Monday to prevent large-scale famine in Yemen, warning that life in the war-torn country was unbearable, with children enduring a “special kind of hell”.

More than 100 governments and donors will attend a virtual donor conference – co-organized by Sweden and Switzerland – as Yemen’s Huthi rebels push to seize the government’s last stronghold in the north.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions pushed to the brink of starvation in the six-year conflict, which the UN describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

But with the drop in aid funds in 2020 amid the fall of the coronavirus, resulting in the closure of many humanitarian programs, the situation in the country has become even worse.

The UN and its partners received $ 1.9 billion last year – about half of what was required.

He called on Monday for “immediate funding” to support 16 million people in Yemen, where about two-thirds of the population need some form of aid to survive.

“For most people, life in Yemen is unbearable now. Childhood in Yemen is a special kind of hell. This war is engulfing a whole generation of Yemenis,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We must end it now and start dealing with its major consequences immediately. This is not the time to withdraw from Yemen,” he said in a statement.

– ‘Life-threatening cuts’ –

The UN is seeking to raise $ 3.85 billion from donors, including rich Gulf countries, after falling $ 1.5 billion less than the $ 3.4 billion requested last year.

The UAE pledged $ 230 million on Friday.

According to the latest UN figures, more than 16 million Yemenis – about half of the 29 million population – will face starvation this year and nearly 50,000 are already starving to death in starvation-like conditions.

He warned that 400,000 Yemeni children under the age of five could die from acute malnutrition.

The UN said in September that critical aid had been cut to 300 health centers across Yemen due to lack of funding, with more than a third of its core humanitarian programs in the country either reduced or completely closed.

Twelve aid groups, including Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), warned in a joint statement Friday of a “catastrophe” for Yemen if funding cuts continue.

“Large aid cuts have deepened suffering,” they said, adding that six million people, including three million children, have no access to clean water or sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic.

NRC spokeswoman Sultana Begum said they “will be forced to make further life-threatening cuts” if not enough money is given.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program said Sunday it was “facing a significant shortage of funds,” adding that it urgently needed $ 482 million to fund operations from March to August.

– The worst hunger for decades? –

The conference is being held amid U.S. efforts to shift the conflict in Yemen back to diplomacy after Washington disqualified the Huthi rebels as terrorists and stopped supporting the Saudi-led military coalition that backs the government against the insurgents.

But Huthi fighters have intensified operations against Saudi Arabia as coalition airstrikes hit rebel positions in northern Yemen, in a bid to halt their campaign to capture the Marib government’s last northern stronghold.

The UN has warned of a possible humanitarian catastrophe if the war on Marib continues, saying it has put “millions of civilians at risk”.

Until the beginning of last year, life in Marib was relatively quiet, despite the civil war, and it drew many people from the most volatile areas.

But as the front lines shift, there is new danger to civilians, including hundreds of thousands sheltered in camps in the surrounding desert that stretches as far as the Saudi border.

“We are at a crossroads with Yemen,” said Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

“We can choose the path to peace or let the Yemenis slip into the world’s heaviest hunger for decades.”

2021 AFP