Coup in Myanmar: International solidarity with the protest movement is vital | World News

The escalation of violence against protesters in Myanmar is deeply troubling and criminal – but unfortunately not unexpected.

Since the coup a month ago, a deadly force build-up is one for which many demonstrators have diligently prepared.

Whether it is the contacts of journalists we have on the ground, experienced analysts, or terrified residents who contact us almost daily to report abuses, everyone has been waiting for a brutal blow since the military took control of PLACE in early February.

The force being used by authorities has grown over the past month, culminating Sunday in the bloodiest day to date with at least 18 dead demonstrators.

Again, the international community was quick to condemn the killing of civilians, but for some these words and warnings are worn thinly as the death toll rises.

According to the AAPP Burma (Association for Aid to Political Prisoners), 1,132 people have been arrested, charged or convicted since February 1, and about 30 people have died. Statements of deep concern just do not cut it.

Myanmar police clash with press and protesters



While the international community is “watching”, many people have been arrested. While they are “condemning the use of violence” many have been injured and died. While another statement is being drafted, MAL (Min Aung Hlaing) is using every tactic to oppress people. We deserve more than words, “wrote Wai Hnin, an activist whose father was arrested by the military on the night of the coup and has not been heard from since.

Some actions have already been taken by some countries. Great Britain has imposed sanctions on individuals linked to human rights abuses, promised to ensure aid could not be used to support the military and said UK businesses do not trade with army-owned companies.

On Sunday, in addition to the sanctions already announced, the US warned that it was “preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the latest coup”.

While these moves are welcome, for those trapped within a country where security forces have made it clear the killing of civilians is not a problem, they offer little consolation for daily terror.

Protesters take to the streets to fight for democracy not knowing if they will be alive by evening.

They carry banners and shout their uncertain demands as to whether they will be beaten, detained or disappeared.

They stand on the doorstep of their homes at night attacking pans in the hope of driving out the devil who has taken their place, or to notify neighbors that soldiers have appeared on the streets under cover of darkness.

They send desperate prayers to journalists like me, who are locked out of closed borders. “Help us,” they pray.

So what can we do?

Image:

A protest in Yangon, Myanmar, against the military occupation of the country. Photo: AP



Governments must stand firm; they must be united in their condemnation and continue to increase pressure on the leaders responsible for the violence.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews has listed possible options for the UN including a global arms embargo, tough, targeted and coordinated sanctions, and the UN Security Council’s call for action to be considered including a referral to the Criminal Court. International.

Most experts agree that any sanctions imposed should continue to be targeted to ensure that they do not increase the suffering of ordinary people.

The rejection of the coup must be clear, as must solidarity with the protest movement and the civil disobedience movement which may still be the most effective weapon of the demonstrators.

As Myanmar Crisis Group senior adviser, Richard Horsey notes: “The toughest sanctions in the world can not paralyze the state of Myanmar in the way these ground-level strikes are being carried out.”

A day after the bloodshed, protesters are back on the streets vowing to “fight to the end”.

But one thing is clear – the army will not stop either.

Soldiers’ weapons will not be placed, the hands of the security forces will not stand, more lives will be lost.

The generals running the country are the same people who oversaw a ruthless blow in 2017 where Rohingya were raped, killed and driven from their homes – the shedding of civilian blood is not new to them.

As Mr. warns. Andrews: “What the world is seeing in Myanmar is scandalous and unacceptable. Words of condemnation are necessary and welcome, but insufficient. The world must act. We must all act.”