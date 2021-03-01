International
Coup in Myanmar: International solidarity with the protest movement is vital | World News
The escalation of violence against protesters in Myanmar is deeply troubling and criminal – but unfortunately not unexpected.
Since the coup a month ago, a deadly force build-up is one for which many demonstrators have diligently prepared.
Whether it is the contacts of journalists we have on the ground, experienced analysts, or terrified residents who contact us almost daily to report abuses, everyone has been waiting for a brutal blow since the military took control of PLACE in early February.
The force being used by authorities has grown over the past month, culminating Sunday in the bloodiest day to date with at least 18 dead demonstrators.
Again, the international community was quick to condemn the killing of civilians, but for some these words and warnings are worn thinly as the death toll rises.
According to the AAPP Burma (Association for Aid to Political Prisoners), 1,132 people have been arrested, charged or convicted since February 1, and about 30 people have died. Statements of deep concern just do not cut it.
While the international community is “watching”, many people have been arrested. While they are “condemning the use of violence” many have been injured and died. While another statement is being drafted, MAL (Min Aung Hlaing) is using every tactic to oppress people. We deserve more than words, “wrote Wai Hnin, an activist whose father was arrested by the military on the night of the coup and has not been heard from since.
Some actions have already been taken by some countries. Great Britain has imposed sanctions on individuals linked to human rights abuses, promised to ensure aid could not be used to support the military and said UK businesses do not trade with army-owned companies.
On Sunday, in addition to the sanctions already announced, the US warned that it was “preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the latest coup”.
While these moves are welcome, for those trapped within a country where security forces have made it clear the killing of civilians is not a problem, they offer little consolation for daily terror.
Protesters take to the streets to fight for democracy not knowing if they will be alive by evening.
They carry banners and shout their uncertain demands as to whether they will be beaten, detained or disappeared.
They stand on the doorstep of their homes at night attacking pans in the hope of driving out the devil who has taken their place, or to notify neighbors that soldiers have appeared on the streets under cover of darkness.
They send desperate prayers to journalists like me, who are locked out of closed borders. “Help us,” they pray.
So what can we do?
Governments must stand firm; they must be united in their condemnation and continue to increase pressure on the leaders responsible for the violence.
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews has listed possible options for the UN including a global arms embargo, tough, targeted and coordinated sanctions, and the UN Security Council’s call for action to be considered including a referral to the Criminal Court. International.
Most experts agree that any sanctions imposed should continue to be targeted to ensure that they do not increase the suffering of ordinary people.
The rejection of the coup must be clear, as must solidarity with the protest movement and the civil disobedience movement which may still be the most effective weapon of the demonstrators.
As Myanmar Crisis Group senior adviser, Richard Horsey notes: “The toughest sanctions in the world can not paralyze the state of Myanmar in the way these ground-level strikes are being carried out.”
A day after the bloodshed, protesters are back on the streets vowing to “fight to the end”.
But one thing is clear – the army will not stop either.
Soldiers’ weapons will not be placed, the hands of the security forces will not stand, more lives will be lost.
The generals running the country are the same people who oversaw a ruthless blow in 2017 where Rohingya were raped, killed and driven from their homes – the shedding of civilian blood is not new to them.
As Mr. warns. Andrews: “What the world is seeing in Myanmar is scandalous and unacceptable. Words of condemnation are necessary and welcome, but insufficient. The world must act. We must all act.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]