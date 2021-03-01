Minister vehemently denies rape allegations: Prime Minister





AFP has indicated it cannot investigate the alleged rape because it falls under the jurisdiction of the state police. NSW police suspended their investigation last year after the woman who claimed to have been raped as a 16-year-old took her own life. The matter was revived after the anonymous friends of the woman sent Mr. Morrison and other MPs a dossier last week detailing the alleged events, and a letter urging the Prime Minister to act. There will be considerable damage to the community’s perceptions of justice … and Parliament if it is discovered at the same time that older people (like you) were aware of the accusation but did nothing, the letter says. This is not a party issue. This is a difficult issue. Victims share information confidently and sometimes do not want to pursue claims, at least initially. Prayer for parliamentary action Friends of the alleged victim say a police investigation is pointless because the woman died and they suggest an investigation similar to that undertaken by Vivienne Thom on allegations of sexual harassment against High Court Judge Dyson Heydon, to determine that which facts can be verified. Failure to take parliamentary action because NSW police could not take criminal action would feel like deliberate blindness. By z. Morrison said police were the only proper route of investigation. He confirmed that he had spoken to the minister last week to present the allegations to him and that he absolutely denied them. The individual involved here has strongly denied these allegations. And so, it is a matter of the police, he said. And in my discussions with the commissioner, there was nothing immediate that he considered necessary for me to take any action. Asked if he trusted his minister, Mr Morrison said it was a matter of the police because only they had the ability to prove the veracity of the allegations. Last week, acting on a request from Mr Morrison, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw sent a letter to lawmakers and senators urging them to go directly to the police, not the media or any investigation, if they were aware of the allegations. for a crime within them. Failure to report alleged criminal behavior in this way, or the choice to communicate or disseminate allegations through other means, such as through the media or third parties, risks prejudging any subsequent police investigation, the commissioner warned. Mr Morrison said Monday that he had requested the letter in response to the alleged rape of former Liberal staff Brittany Higgins as well as the historic rape allegations against his minister. Labor leader Anthony Albanese said it was up to Mr Morrison to decide whether the minister should stay in his post, while Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Mr Morrison should decide some sort of resolution.

