Are we getting into a merchandise super bike? BRINK News and Views on Global Risk

Since the beginning of the year, commodity prices of all kinds have risen sharply, prompting speculation that we are entering a super commodity bicycle the first commodity since 2008. Copper prices are at a height of eight years, while commodity prices various such as oil and soybeans are also rising in prices, driven by the possibility of large infrastructure expenditures and increased demand for rare metals in the sustainable economy.

Paul Ekins is Professor of Resources and Environmental Policy at University College London and a member of UN Environment Program International Resource Panel. BRINK spoke to him about the possibility of a supercycle.

EKINS: There is very little doubt that in the long run, we can expect increasing pressure on commodity prices, driven by rising demand and supply challenges. It will be very different for different goods and there is no particular reason why different types of goods should exhibit the same pressures and, therefore, the same price fluctuations.

The difference I would make would be between food, which is definitely an important commodity and the pressures there will come from population growth and the food production challenges that come from climate change. And then there are the basic metals and minerals that are essential for economic development.

Weve also got pressures of other types such as those coming from financing, with stocks on goods being bought by people buying who are not interested in the goods as such, but simply how the price will move.

Another pressure is on supply, which is an area in which I have been involved with the UNs International Resource Panel. Many countries are not eager to have new mines because of the damage they cause and the uncertain economic benefits they provide to host countries and communities. These problems can only be solved through improved governance.

Heavy demand from developing countries

The last superbike that went from 2000 to 2014 was when China experienced its tremendous economic growth, and so all the metals and minerals of the infrastructure were collected essentially from China. Today, there are a number of emerging economies that are going through the China experience, if you like.

The most obvious example is India, which has potentially as much demand for those kinds of goods as China had in the early 2000s. With a very large number of people and a well-educated population, all the bases are there for that kind of growth economic. Not to mention that most of Africa is still relatively underdeveloped and has great resources, but the challenge in accessing those resources in a timely manner.

Racing on Net Zero is a Great Driver

Moreover, we have the attempt to decarbonize, which affects a completely different group of metals and goods. More and more countries are going for net zero, requiring very large quantities of electric vehicles, batteries, and technology and IT of all kinds. These technologies require specialized metals in much larger quantities than we have seen in the past: lithium, neodymium, cobalt and many others that have not been widely used in the past but will be used.

BRINK: So can this super engine slow down the decarbonisation of the economy?

EKINS: Potentially. It is certainly a cause of price volatility and can be a cause of high prices. There is an example in the last superbike when the high price of steel definitely slowed down the growth of wind energy because wind turbines use a lot of steel and the high price of steel actually resulted in wind turbines becoming more expensive for a number of years , than cheaper. At the time, people were wondering if this would stifle the explosion in renewables.

We can see exactly the same thing with batteries and electric vehicles. There is a wide range of battery technologies being developed, but obviously lithium is essential for the current generation of batteries. And if all the countries go for building electric vehicles and buying electric vehicles that they say will go, lithium will have to increase in supply a very large margin.

If we want to recycle more products, it will be more economical if the modules within the products are usablehat is an absolutely essential item on the agenda as part of addressing these material issues in the future.

In my opinion, there is enough lithium in the earth’s crust, but it takes a lot of investment to extract it. Sometimes it is in rather inhospitable places, with governments that are somewhat suspicious of miners, so there may be challenges along these lines.

The growing need for a circular economy

BRINK: What is the solution to this, would a major emphasis on recycling and the circular economy help reduce the impact of this supercycle?

EKINS: Yes, a lot. In fact, I would say that it is precisely these types of pressures that have contributed to the interest of the new policy in the thinking of the circular economy, in recycling, reconstruction, reconstruction, trying to ensure that we get more than one life cycle from metals and commodities that we dig from the ground and that they stay in circulation for longer than currently.

People are talking about the importance of “urban mining,” which means identifying where these metals are used and ensuring that they do not end up in landfill councils where they are mined, through the reuse and repositioning of the various materials we are talking about. circle.

Product design will need to involve recycling

There are also people talking about getting into landfill tips and material mining there because very often the materials in landfill heads are in a higher concentration than those in the ores from which they were originally produced. So I think we will see a lot of them; whether this reaches a degree that can really alleviate the types of pressures from increased demand and problems in accessing new supply will remain to be seen.

An important area at the moment is product design; most products are created without thinking about their fate at the end of life. If we want to recycle more products, it will be more economical if the modules within the products are usable. You can extract the modules you are interested in if the products are assembled together in a way with recycling or subsequent reuse in mind.

This is an issue of absolutely essential agenda as part of addressing these material issues in the future.

Short-term inflation is likely

BRINK: What about the impact on inflation. Some investors are buying goods as protection against inflation. But can rising commodity prices actually cause inflation?

EKINS: In the short term, very likely, because when demand grows faster than the investment can go to meet it with new supply, prices rise. And this is a pretty well-established model. History has shown us that investment and new supply tend to achieve that.

However, technological development tends to moderate prices in the medium and long term, and I see no reason why this should not continue. So I’m a little skeptical when people say we’re going to experience a kind of super bike where the price goes up and up and it becomes a real inflation problem.

We have seen this in oil and gas, where every time and again, there is a price increase that feeds inflation figures. But what it has also done in the case of oil and gas is stimulate new technologies. So the whole shale oil and gas revolution in the last 20 years was, in a sense, a result of the super bike at those prices from around 2000.

I see no reason to think that this would not happen in relation to other goods. But in the short run, of course you can see price increases affecting the inflation rate, and I think we can expect to see that in the future as well.