Questions raised if people are told they should self-isolate themselves after Covid-19 tests

Trial card of someone working in healthcare telling them that they did not have to stand out while waiting for results.

Questions have been raised about what people who have been tested for Covid-19 are told about self-isolation while awaiting their results.

On Monday morning, Canterbury Environmental Advisor Megan Hands shared an image of a Covid-19 test card from January on the social media platform Tweet. Hands also raised questions about what people were told to stay home.

Are we absolutely sure that those who take a test are told to stay home until they get results? (Hopefully the last issue was deemed to meet the highest risk criteria) this is from someone I know in January when the Northland issue issue was straightforward, Hands wrote.

This comes after Case M, announced Saturday night, visited many locations while being contagious in Auckland.

The 21-year-old man went to the gym after doing his Covid-19 test. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that Case M was infected after a member of their family visited the second home in the group (Cases D through H).

Test card The hands posted, belonging to a healthcare worker, said they were not considered to meet higher risk criteria.

There is no need for you to self-isolate while waiting for test results as it is very likely you have another disease, the test card says.

On Monday afternoons after the press conference behind the cabinet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr. Ashley Bloomfield was asked about self-isolation after a Covid-19 test.

Bloomfield said that while they could not guess what Case M was told by health care workers after they were tested, the advice was really clear and had been for some time.

While self-isolation after a test had not always been the case, Bloomfield said if people were taking tests now, they should be isolated at home while waiting to get their results.

ROSA WOODS / Sende A nurse tests for coronavirus. (Photo file)

Ardern said they get into messages about the dangers of Covid-19.

This happened before a woman from Auckland, known as Case L, claimed that she was unfairly separated from the Prime Minister for non-isolation, which she said was the opposite of the official advice given to her.

However, confusion remains with the testers.

A woman who asked not to be named did a Covid-19 test on Sunday afternoon after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Before doing her Covid-19 test, the woman said she was given an information sheet if she would have to self-isolate while awaiting her results. Health officials are expected to tick a box indicating what the person should do.

However, there was no box marked for it.

They just told me to stay home, but I was a little confused because that meant I had to isolate myself from my family or I could be near them, they really did not specify options, she said.

I’m a person who likes to keep up to date with the news, so I was staying home and mostly staying in my room before my test, but there are people out there who are not so aware, so it might be more confusing for them .

She thought health officials needed to provide more clarity for people taking the tests, so everyone knew what to do when it came to self-isolation.

On its website, healthy ministry said everyone should stay home if they are sick and follow the advice of their health practitioners on what to do while awaiting results.

People would be told to isolate themselves if they were in an area with an alarm level above 2 and / or if they met a higher index of suspicion criteria (HIS).

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, Auckland has been in level 3 blockade. At the same time, the rest of the country switched to alarm level 2. Restrictions will be in effect for seven days.