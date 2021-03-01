The world condemns the oppression of Myanmar while 18 peaceful protesters were killed Myanmar News

World leaders have strongly condemned the deadliest strike by Myanmar security forces so far against peaceful anti-coup demonstrators, in which at least 18 people were killed and dozens injured in several cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations office. for human rights.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday led the international condemnation chorus against military action, which came to power on February 1 and declared a one-year emergency after accusing the November election election won by civilian party leader Aung San Suu Kyis in a landslide.

About 1,000 protesters seeking the ouster of the Aung San Suu Kyis government are believed to have been arrested on Sunday.

The use of deadly force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The Secretary-General calls on the international community to unite and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through elections and stop oppression.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed in a statement the bloc will take action in response to these developments soon.

Military authorities should immediately stop the use of force against civilians and allow the population to express their right to freedom of expression and assembly, Borrell said in a statement.

European ministers have agreed on sanctions against the Myanmar army over the coup and have decided to keep some development aid. The sanctions are expected to be finalized in the coming days and will take effect as soon as an official announcement is issued by the EU.

#Mianmar the military must stop its brutal suppression of peaceful protests, leaving many dead or wounded, openly disregarding international law. They must be held accountable.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he described as violent violent Burma security forces against the Burmese people, using the former name of the countries.

The United States announced new sanctions Monday against two other generals involved in a February 1 military coup in Myanmar after protesters were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations last weekend.

We stand firm with the brave people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will, Blinken cicerone on Sunday afternoon.

A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said the violence must stop and democracy must be restored, adding that the UK had imposed sanctions on coup leaders.

Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup, the spokeswoman said.

Turkey also strongly condemned what it called the disproportionate use of force by the Myanmar army.

“We observe with deep concern that stability in Myanmar is deteriorating after the coup,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “We call for the necessary steps to be taken to restore democracy without delay in order to maintain peace and stability in the country and to immediately end the violence against peaceful protesters,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the UN human rights office said in a statement police and military forces had faced peaceful demonstrations in several locations across Myanmar, using deadly force and less than deadly force that left at least 18 people dead. dead and more than 30 injured.

The deaths were reportedly the result of live ammunition fired at crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku, it said, citing several cities, adding that forces also used tear gas, flash grenades and bombs. stroke.

The blow came after state television reported that Myanmar’s envoy to the UN had been fired after he urged the global body to use any means necessary to overthrow the coup.

A woman points to the three-finger salute and holds a poster against the Myanmar military coup as part of the United Milk Tea Alliance rally in Taipei [Ann Wang/Reuters]

Meanwhile, activists in a number of Asian countries and elsewhere held rallies Sunday to support anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.

Following a call for help from pro-democracy campaigns in Myanmar, about 200 people in Taipei and dozens in Bangkok, Melbourne and Hong Kong took to the streets waving #MilkTeaAlliance signs and flags.

The hashtag, which began as a protest against cyber-attacks by nationalists in China, was used millions of times on Sunday. Its name derives from the common passion for drinking milk in Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Activists in Indonesia and Malaysia and other countries in Southeast Asia expressed their solidarity by posting messages and artwork online as part of a social media campaign.

Myanmar activists have been very active in engaging with the Milk Tea Alliance since the coup, said Thai activist Rathasat Plenwong, who went to show his support for the Myanmar protests in Bangkok.

We feel like we were in this together.