International
The world condemns the oppression of Myanmar while 18 peaceful protesters were killed Myanmar News
World leaders have strongly condemned the deadliest strike by Myanmar security forces so far against peaceful anti-coup demonstrators, in which at least 18 people were killed and dozens injured in several cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations office. for human rights.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday led the international condemnation chorus against military action, which came to power on February 1 and declared a one-year emergency after accusing the November election election won by civilian party leader Aung San Suu Kyis in a landslide.
About 1,000 protesters seeking the ouster of the Aung San Suu Kyis government are believed to have been arrested on Sunday.
The use of deadly force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The Secretary-General calls on the international community to unite and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through elections and stop oppression.
Secretary General @antonioguterres strongly condemns violent repression in #Mianmar, calling the use of deadly force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests “unacceptable”.https://t.co/j0BfRNWQCS
UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) 28 February 2021
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed in a statement the bloc will take action in response to these developments soon.
Military authorities should immediately stop the use of force against civilians and allow the population to express their right to freedom of expression and assembly, Borrell said in a statement.
European ministers have agreed on sanctions against the Myanmar army over the coup and have decided to keep some development aid. The sanctions are expected to be finalized in the coming days and will take effect as soon as an official announcement is issued by the EU.
#Mianmar the military must stop its brutal suppression of peaceful protests, leaving many dead or wounded, openly disregarding international law. They must be held accountable.
The European Union stands firm with the brave people of Myanmar and will take action in response. https://t.co/owf1Yfca1s
Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) 28 February 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he described as violent violent Burma security forces against the Burmese people, using the former name of the countries.
The United States announced new sanctions Monday against two other generals involved in a February 1 military coup in Myanmar after protesters were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations last weekend.
We stand firm with the brave people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will, Blinken cicerone on Sunday afternoon.
A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said the violence must stop and democracy must be restored, adding that the UK had imposed sanctions on coup leaders.
Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup, the spokeswoman said.
Turkey also strongly condemned what it called the disproportionate use of force by the Myanmar army.
“We observe with deep concern that stability in Myanmar is deteriorating after the coup,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “We call for the necessary steps to be taken to restore democracy without delay in order to maintain peace and stability in the country and to immediately end the violence against peaceful protesters,” he added.
We were in this together
Earlier on Sunday, the UN human rights office said in a statement police and military forces had faced peaceful demonstrations in several locations across Myanmar, using deadly force and less than deadly force that left at least 18 people dead. dead and more than 30 injured.
The deaths were reportedly the result of live ammunition fired at crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku, it said, citing several cities, adding that forces also used tear gas, flash grenades and bombs. stroke.
The blow came after state television reported that Myanmar’s envoy to the UN had been fired after he urged the global body to use any means necessary to overthrow the coup.
Meanwhile, activists in a number of Asian countries and elsewhere held rallies Sunday to support anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.
Following a call for help from pro-democracy campaigns in Myanmar, about 200 people in Taipei and dozens in Bangkok, Melbourne and Hong Kong took to the streets waving #MilkTeaAlliance signs and flags.
The hashtag, which began as a protest against cyber-attacks by nationalists in China, was used millions of times on Sunday. Its name derives from the common passion for drinking milk in Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Activists in Indonesia and Malaysia and other countries in Southeast Asia expressed their solidarity by posting messages and artwork online as part of a social media campaign.
Myanmar activists have been very active in engaging with the Milk Tea Alliance since the coup, said Thai activist Rathasat Plenwong, who went to show his support for the Myanmar protests in Bangkok.
We feel like we were in this together.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]