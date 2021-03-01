How washing 21 feet off the Canadian coast can provide clues to the Caddick case





In 2017, a decade after the first shoes were washed, a Canadian coronary probe into the mystery of washed feet ruled out the fucking game. Authorities concluded that the legs came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide, and the legs were severed during the normal decomposition process. Dr Orde said scientists now believe the construction of modern running shoes provides both protection and navigation, enabling the foot to cover greater distances than would normally be expected. He said the decomposing feet were often found many, many miles from where they first entered the water. One of the theories is that those shoes for use, because of the air pockets in them, are quite vibrant, Orde said. This comes as skepticism grows in police circles about the timing and manner of the deaths of women in Dover Heights. Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said on Friday modeling of tides and movement patterns by police showed it was possible Ms. Caddicks’s remains could have been relocated to Bournda Beach, near Tathra. Campers found the horrific discovery of her ASICS steering shoe on the remote beach on Sunday, February 21st. DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Ms Caddick, who disappeared from her home in Dover Heights in mid-November, just hours after Federal Police had executed a search warrant on behalf of the ASIC corporate supervisor. Business shoes and foot Melissa Caddicks lost in the Sydney business were found on a South Coast beach. Credit:Seven News Ms Caddick, 49, was alleged to have stolen more than $ 20 million from investors, which she used to maintain her lifestyle. One of those expressing reservations about Ms. Caddicks at the alleged time of her death was Superintendent Joe McNulty, Commander of the NSW Naval Command. Something in the water for that time, say a little flotsam or jetsam washing on the shore, there was green growth in it, he told Daily Telegraph. Superintendent McNulty also said the shoes did not appear to be in the water for three months and it was really irregular for bodies that could have entered the ocean in the Gap or Dover Heights to end up on the South Coast. The feet do not swim, said Professor Jo Duflou, a former long-term forensic pathologist with the NSW Coroner and now at the University of Sydney. But depending on the footwear, he said a running shoe could provide protection from the elements. However, Professor Duflou expressed surprise that the shoes have been found so far from Sydney and in most cases other parts of the body can be expected to be found in the same vicinity. Professor Duflou also said it was possible that she had been taken south by a shark, either pulled together, or later regurgitated. Police cannot simply say he is dead based on just one leg, the legal pathologist said. While Ms Caddick was most likely dead, a formal decision would have to be made by the Judge, he said. Investigations are ongoing into the bones and other partial remains found in the South Coast over the weekend. However, police believe they may belong to a missing snorker. Kate McClymont is an investigative journalist at The Sydney Morning Herald. Most viewed in the National Loading

