Blockade of old growth forests BC, addressed to the Supreme Court of BC





The battle over a pristine valley on Vancouver Island of the old growth forest will go to court next week as activists continue a months-long blockade of the Fairy Creek watershed. The group has been stationed at a pair of blockade sites near Port Renfrew since the summer, and some say they are willing to risk arrest to protect the trees – some of which may be 1,000 years old. “In BC we have the last ancient soft forest in the world and we are still waiting for it, and it is not worth it. “I think it’s worth living longer,” Rhia Ironside told Global News. Read more: The Sierra Club report sparks debates about aging forests and climate change Just what remains of the old-growth forest in British Columbia is a figure discussed by industry, government and activists, The story goes down the ad The province promotes the remaining 13 million hectares of old-growth forests, but a 2020 report by ecologists argues only three percent of that, about 380,000 acres, actually supports large trees. What is clear is that the area of ​​ancient forest in the province is on its smallest trail to date. The cutting company Teal Jones, which holds the wood license in the area, did not respond to a request for comment. Trends Fixed mortgage rates are rising, mortgage brokers warn

Environmentalists plan to continue the old growth census blockade, September 12, 2020

However, in a restraining order decided to be heard on March 4 in the UN Supreme Court, the company makes clear its position: that it has the legal right to register within its licenses, and that activists are causing financial losses and cutting the threads needed for its mills. The company estimates that blockades are preventing it from accessing about $ 10 million worth of timber. The story goes down the ad “These blockades have caused significant disruption to the business of Teal Cedar and its contractors,” the statement said. “They have obstructed Teal Cedar’s ability to access valuable resources for which it has a legal right. The blockades threaten not only Teal Cedar’s right to harvest timber but also the continued operation of its mills. ” Read more: Government of Christ protecting nine endangered areas and old-growth forests in changing logging policies Some of the blockers with whom Global News spoke were unsure what they would do if the ordinance were passed. Others, like Nicolas Mielle, say they are willing to go to jail if necessary. “Those giant cedars may be 2,000 years old,” he said. “If I am arrested for what, defending like the last ancient trees in Vancouver (Island)? Yes, I will be arrested for this. “ © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







