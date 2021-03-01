Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks on journalists during rally





JEDDAH: An Israeli ship hit by an explosion off the coast of Oman was a legitimate target attacked by Iran and its allies, a hardline Iranian media claimed on Sunday. MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was traveling from the Gulf to Singapore on Thursday when the blast exploded two holes in his body. Kayhan, Iran’s daily ultra-conservative leader, claimed the ship was a military ship belonging to the Israeli army and was gathering information on the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman when it was targeted. According to unnamed military experts, the newspaper said: This spy ship, although secretly sailing, may have ambushed one of the branches of the resistance axis, a phrase used by the Tehran regime to describe Iran and its allies. Israel’s attacks and crimes in the region, which have continued publicly for some time, seem to have finally made it a legitimate target, Kayhan said. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said Israel’s initial assessment was that Iran was responsible for the explosion aboard the ship. That … takes into account the proximity to Iran and the context, he said. This is what I believe. The US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for a number of attacks on Gulf shipping in mid-2019, using stone mines to ditch holes in two Saudi oil tankers, and former US President Donald Trump came close to ordering a attack on Iran for revenge. Helios Ray arrived Sunday in Port Rashid in Dubai, where he will be assessed on the dry bank, and an Israeli delegation traveled to Dubai to investigate the attack. Rami Ungar, the Israeli businessman who owns the ship, said the blast caused two holes in the water line about a meter and a half in diameter. It was not yet clear whether the damage was caused by missiles or mines attached to the ship, he said.

