Modi gets home-grown vaccine as India expands immunization vaccination





BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching an expansion of the countries’ immunization campaign as infections rise in several major states. People over the age of 60, and those who are 45 or older and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for vaccines. But some inoculation centers reported issues with the government portal Co-Win used to coordinate the machine, which could slow its progress. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has so far vaccinated 12 million health and first-line workers since the start of its immunization program in mid-January. It wants to cover 300 million of the 1.35 billion people by August. “I urge everyone eligible to get the vaccine,” Modi, 70, said on Twitter, posting a photo of himself shooting at a government hospital in New Delhi. Together, let’s make India COVID-19 for free! The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centers, leaving beneficiaries to effectively choose either the home-grown COVAX vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike before. The inoculation campaign proceeded more slowly than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to receive COVAXIN, which was approved without efficacy data at a late stage. Only about 11% of vaccinated people have chosen the product developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian State Council for Medical Research. Bharat Biotech has said that efficacy data from a late stage trial for the nearly 26,000 volunteers who received COVAXIN will be released soon. The company, along with India regulator Medicare, says COVAXIN is safe and effective, based on early and intermediate studies. Inspired and humbled by the Honorable Prime Ministers to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Bharat Biotech said in response to Modis’ tweet, referring to his area of ​​self-reliance to support local products. Yes, we will all fight COVID-19 together and emerge victorious. ONLINE, OFFLINE? Initial shortcomings on the Co-Win portal had hampered vaccination, and some of the problems reappeared Monday in states such as Odisha in the east and Maharashtra in the west, officials said. The state of Modis in Gujarat, however, said the opening up front was progressing well. We have not faced any defects, said Jaiprakash Shivahare, health commissioner in Gujarat. The Government of India has assured us that there are no issues with the availability of vaccines and asked us to use the vaccines as soon as possible. India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections and over 157,000 deaths. Of the 15,510 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the state of Maharashtra accounted for 8,293 cases followed by Keralas 3,254 infections. The health ministry reported 106 deaths in the last 24 hours, without registering any fatalities in 20 of India, three dozen states and federal territories. Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bubaneswar, Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Additional reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Written by Krishna N. Das; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

