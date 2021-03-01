J&K schools reopened to grades 9 through 12 after more than 11 months

After more than 11 months, offline teaching for grades 9 through 12 resumed in Jammu and Kashmir with many activities taking place on the first day of reopening. Elementary school students will return to online learning in schools from March 8th.

“We can not imagine that the schools are open today again after many months. It feels very good to be here,” said Tajamul Ahmad, a 12th grade student at the SP High School in Srinagar.

“I accompanied my daughter to school as I wanted to check the arrangements. I am happy that the school administration has taken all precautions because of Covid19 before it reopens,” said Shakeel Ahmad Khan, whose daughter is enrolled in a private school in the old town

Attendance was also high in schools in rural areas. “For us, it was a joyous day today as the students came for daily schooling. Everyone looked happy,” said Gulshan Bano, head of the government high school in Baramulla district of northern Kashmir.

Previously, teams of officials from the education department visited various schools throughout the Union (UT) territory to inspect school facilities and report on any deficiencies before reopening schools.

Read also: Police post to be deployed inside Srinagar airport to deter terror threat

In an announcement, the government previously said that primary school teachers (up to grade 8) will attend schools from March 1 for preparation and students will physically attend classes from March 8. Students in Grades 9 and 10 will attend school from March 1st.

Last month, colleges reopened in Kashmir after being closed for more than 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. College administrations have established appropriate standard operating procedures (PSVs), including the use of hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, and social distance in classrooms to prevent the spread of the disease.