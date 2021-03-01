Varadkar to write to tech firms about blockade protests

Tnaiste said he was concerned about how social media platforms were used to run demonstrations that violated government guidelines.
Tnaiste Leo Varadkar said he would contact the big tech companies about how their platforms were used to organize the anti-blockade protest last Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city center on Saturday to protest the blockade in violation of public health restrictions. The scene turned violent after a protester started a fireworks display in the Garda. Some were arrested and charged.
Irish Times reports that Varadkar is concerned about people organizing protests and demonstrations on social media that violate the Covid-19 security measures.
That ranges from organizing rallies and protests, to encouraging people to open their own business before they are allowed to do so, Varadkar said. Tnaiste did not single out any place.
Groups involved in organizing Saturday’s protest and inciting calls for businesses to open their doors during the blockade have often used Facebook and other major social media platforms to organize.
What we saw on the streets of Dublin this week can no longer happen. I will write to digital platforms to press them on their responsibility to moderate and remove content that encourages such behavior, Varadkar said.
Saturday’s events were widely condemned by the government and the opposition.
Facebook, Twitter and others have faced a lot of criticism in recent years for tackling conspiracy theories spread across their platforms.
During the pandemic, anti-blocking content and anti-scientific misinformation about the virus and vaccines came out rampant as platforms were used to stage protests and rallies, including the January attack on the US Capitol.
In Ireland, the Online and Media Security Regulation is currently making its way into the law. The bill, which transposes a set of EU rules on moderating online content, will create a regulatory framework for addressing illegal and harmful content distributed online, especially when it comes to user-created content.
