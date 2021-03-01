Most Swindon students will go to first choice high school





MOST Year 6 students in Swindon will go to their first choice high school in September.

Swindon City Council confirmed that 87 per cent had been accepted for their first election after receiving 2,831 applications – up from 2,742 last year.

The council allowed applicants to select four high schools instead of three, in line with Department of Education guidelines, following changes to the exam time of 11+ schools last year. And 98 percent of students in Swindon have been offered one of their top four preferences. Education Cabinet member Russell Holland said: “I am very pleased that our School Admissions team has been able to successfully distribute 87 per cent of their high school first choice for September. “We have a fantastic range of schools here in Swindon and I would like to wish all our 6th year students who are going to high school, the best of luck for their next step. “My thanks also go to our Admissions team for all their hard work processing the large number of applications received this year.” A school in Swindon received almost double the number of applicants compared to the number it could accept. The council said the first preferences were shared equally among schools in previous years. All parents who met the national deadline last October should receive an email today confirming where their child has been placed. Bids for primary school places will be submitted on April 16, if parents meet the national deadline in January.







