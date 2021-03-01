Israel blames Iran for the truck attack





Helios Ra, a freighter who had unloaded vehicles at several ports in the Gulf on his way to Singapore, was hit by several explosions of unknown origin on Friday as it evaporated along the Iranian coast near the entrance to the Persian Gulf. The blasts, which the shipowner speculated could have been caused by rockets or mines, left holes above the water line on either side of her body. None of the crew was injured and the ship was able to travel to Dubai for repairs Sunday under its power. Israeli intelligence immediately suspected Iran, according to statements made Saturday by Benny Gantz, Israel’s Defense Minister. The Strait of Hormuz, which separates Iran from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, is often at the center of maritime conflict. The United States and other governments have blamed Iran for several attacks on oil tankers in the area in 2019. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident in recent weeks. We strongly oppose the accusation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference Monday. The security of the Persian Gulf is extremely important for Iran. Netanyahu’s interview and his promise to respond was recorded on Sunday night. Hours later, Syrian media blamed Israel for several airstrikes reported on Iran-linked military targets south of Damascus. The Israeli Defense Forces declined to comment on the reported attacks, which follow the pattern of attacks against Iranian representation sites in Syria over the past few months. Israeli media characterized Monday’s attacks as revenge for the attack on the freight carrier. The exchanges come at a time of heightened tensions between Iran, Israel and the new Biden administration, which is seeking to resume negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program while also containing its aggression through regional proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. Israel claims that Iran’s ambitions for regional domination pose the greatest threat to its security. Netanyahu, in Monday’s interview, said his government remained determined to stop Iran from developing the capacity to make a nuclear weapon something Tehran has denied doing.

