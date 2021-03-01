International
Mathias Cormann reaches the conclusion of two candidates in the OECD race
A victory in Cormann would be the first time the OECD is led by someone from the Asia-Pacific region, but there is also a strong push from some members for the organization to have its first female leader.
Cormann said he had conducted nearly 200 conversations with ministers, ambassadors and senior public officials from around the world.
We will continue to work and engage with OECD member countries around the world until a final decision is made, he said.
We are not taking anything or anyone for granted. We are putting our best foot forward. It will be up to the OECD member countries to decide who is the right choice.
The OECD emerged from the post-war Marshall Plan and plays a key role in shaping the international economic agenda. Its members represent more than 60 percent of global GDP and must be committed to democracy and a free market.
Headquartered in a large complex in central Paris, the OECD has an annual budget of 386 million ($ 625 million), a staff of more than 3,500 and a seat to G20 meetings.
Loading
The selection process is unusual as no official votes are cast; members are advised by dean of ambassadors to the OECD, UK Christopher Sharrock, in order to find a consensual candidate.
This approach presents considerable uncertainty as to whether Cormann or Malmstrom receive the award.
A European has not held the post since 1996 and Malmstrom would be hard to beat if European member states join after her.
Australia, however, is likely to be backed by several European nations when Sharrock holds further consultations with members over the coming days.
Loading
Observers think Australia could provide support from within Eastern Europe as well as Britain, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and many Latin American members.
The Australian government hopes the United States will also support Cormann but the position of the Biden administrations is unclear.
Cormann recently conducted another round of face-to-face lobbying in Europe but did not use a taxpayer-funded Royal Australian Airforce aircraft, which sparked criticism last year.
Malmstrom was EU trade commissioner between 2014 and 2019 and spent four years before that as commissioner for home affairs.
She said Sydney Morning Herald AND Age in December she would use the post to spur a global spread of Europe’s plan to crack down on a carbon tax on high-emissions imports because climate change was an urgent crisis for humanity.
In his statement withdrawing from the race, Hildebrand, the Swiss candidate and vice president of investment giant BlackRock, wished Cormann and Malmstrom well.
At this critical time for the world economy, it is essential that the next OECD leader enjoy broad-based support from full OECD membership, he said.
I am sorry that I was not able to gather the broad support that the next secretary general will have to be a strong and effective leader.
Hildebrand said it was important that whoever won positioned the OECD at the core of the global response to the major challenges posed by the transition to a net-zero economy as we recover from the pandemic.
Bevan Shields is Europe correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
