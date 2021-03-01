Former French President Sarkozy awaits ruling in corruption case





PARIS: A French court will hand down its verdict in the corruption trial of former President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday (March 1st), with prosecutors seeking him face jail time. Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012 and remains influential among conservatives, is accused of trying to bribe a judge and influencing trade in exchange for inside information over an investigation into the finances of his presidential campaign. proclamation proclamation Prosecutors told the court the 66-year-old should be jailed for four years and serve at least two. During his testimony, Sarkozy said he was a victim of lies and denied ever having committed an act of corruption. “Never. Never abuse my influence, alleged or real,” he told the court in December. “What right do they have to drag me through the mud like that for six years? Is there no law of law?” Prosecutors allege Sarkozy offered to secure a plumbing job in Monaco for Judge Gilbert Azibert in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into allegations he had received illegal payments from L’Oreal Liliane Bettencourt’s legacy for his 2007 presidential campaign. . That came to light, they say, as they eavesdropped on conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog after Sarkozy left office, in connection with another investigation into allegations of Libyan funding of that 2007 campaign. proclamation proclamation Azibert, then a magistrate at the French Supreme Court of Appeal for criminal matters and well-informed on the Bettencourt investigation, did not win the job in Monaco. Prosecutors are seeking the same sentence for Azibert and Herzog, who are being tried alongside Sarkozy. Sarkozy’s predecessor, Jacques Chirac, is the only other president under post-war Fifth Republic in France to face trial after ousting him. Chirac, who died in 2019, was found guilty in 2011 of chairing a ghost seat system at Paris City Hall for political friends when he was mayor of the capital. Delivered a sentence of two years suspension, Chirac escaped serving a prison sentence.

