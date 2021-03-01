Ghana’s president receives first world free kick Covax

KABUL: The Taliban on Sunday demanded that the US complete the process of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by May 1, in line with a landmark agreement signed between the two sides in Doha last year.

The militant group warned that any move to replace the deal was doomed to fail.

The Islamic Emirate (the name of the former Taliban government) is committed to all aspects of the agreement and sees its implementation as the only effective means of resolving the Afghan issue and establishing peace, which will be achieved under the shadow of a deal. The Islamic system, he said in a statement.

The demands were issued on the anniversary of the controversial agreement that followed almost a year and a half of secret talks between the Taliban and US delegates. The insurgent group has said its fighters had not attacked foreign troops and major Afghan cities since the signing of agreement.

The Islamic Emirate also urges the other side in the agreement to honor its commitments to security and stability in Afghanistan by implementing all parts of the agreement, the group said.

The Taliban further referred to the Doha agreement as a historic agreement and one that had created a practical framework for bringing peace and security to Afghanistan.

He added: If any other path is followed as a substitute, then it is already doomed to fail.

The Taliban statement follows repeated comments by officials in the administration of US President Joe Bidens that Washington will review the agreement signed under former President Donald Trumps.

In addition, NATO issued a recent announcement saying it would withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan when the time was right, suggesting the Taliban had not complied with the agreement.

In addition to U.S. and NATO officials, the Afghan government has also insisted that the Taliban have not severed ties with al-Qaeda, nor have they reduced the violence two critical components of the Taliban’s Doha agreement claims. strongly denied.

As the militant group sought to remove all foreign troops and contractors overseas by May 1, 2021, the Doha agreement also served as a catalyst for the Taliban and the government of President Ashraf Ghanis to begin intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar. until March 10 last year.

The talks finally began six months later, amid an escalation of violence that both Kabul and the Taliban have blamed on each other.

Substantial negotiations have faced several obstacles, the latest being a plan by Washington to revise the agreement.

Rahmatuallah Andar, a spokesman for the Ghanis national security adviser’s office, said the Doha talks had failed to meet expectations.

The Afghans have not lived up to their expectations of the Doha peace and security agreement. The deal so far has only provided the Taliban with a ceasefire with the US, he told Arab News.

He added that the Taliban’s relationship with the Afghans was still limited to killing, terror and horror.

Andar said: So far, there is no hope for Afghans in this deal. Even intra-Afghan talks have stalled because of the Taliban. Seen from the perspective of Afghanistan, time has been lost in the hope of peace, while Afghans have suffered heavy material and heavy losses.

Taliban representatives were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

However, despite the government blaming the Taliban for an increase in violence and failure to pursue negotiations, Feraidoon Khawzoon, a government-appointed High Peace Council spokesman, said officials are still hopeful for the peace process.

He said: “One year after the Doha agreement, we are still hopeful that the opportunity for peace is not lost and that the war in Afghanistan ends and talks are pursued diligently, in order to create a political compromise acceptable to all.

On the other hand, Afghan, US and NATO officials have warned that any resumption of serious intra-Afghan talks will require foreign troops to remain in place until the Taliban end their violent attacks.

The UN said last week that 3,035 Afghan civilians had been killed in 2020 due to an increase in violence since the signing of the Doha agreement a year ago a 15 per cent increase from last year.

Since the Doha agreement, more than 350,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the violence, Abdul Basit Ansari, an adviser to the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, told Arab News News.

Meanwhile, with the fate of the Doha agreement unclear, some fear an imminent escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

The US may want to extend the troop presence and the Taliban may oppose it outright. That would mean fighting and a serious drop in confidence that both sides have built up in recent years, with so much difficulty, Taj Mohammad told Arab News, an Afghan analyst and former journalist.

Tameem Bahiss, an analyst and expert on Afghanistan and Pakistan, acknowledged, adding that while the US and the Taliban have blamed each other for breaking the Doha agreement, neither side has come forward to cancel the agreement.

The Biden administration is reviewing the Doha agreement. Meanwhile, experts are calling for an extension of the May 1st deadline, he said.

It seems very difficult for the Taliban to agree on an extension. If Biden unilaterally decides to stay out of time, it could push the Taliban out of the negotiating table and seize power by force.