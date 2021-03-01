Armenian protesters enter government building to demand PM’s resignation: Report, World News





A crowd of Armenian protesters stormed a government building in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Monday, according to a report by the RIA news agency quoted by Reuters. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been under tremendous pressure from the people and the decision as the country had to go back after his clash with Azerbaijan over the Nago-Karabakh region. Pashiani last week condemned what he said was a coup attempt after the military demanded he leave. Pashinyan has faced calls for his resignation before, but this is the first time the military has made public calls for his resignation. The Armenian prime minister has found himself more and more in the corner. Currently, there is a quarrel between him and the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian Pashinyan fired Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan on February 25, but his dismissal needed the official approval of the president – who rejected the move as unconstitutional and said the military should be kept out of politics. After the president refused to approve the dismissal of the army chief, hundreds of protesters erupted in joy in downtown Yerevan on February 27th. (With Reuters inputs)

