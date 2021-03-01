No one can be bought, harassed or intimidated to approve any Covid-19 vaccine, says Vivian, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore will make decisions regarding the approval of vaccines based on science and health care needs and will not be pressured when it comes to decisions on such issues, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told on Monday (March 1st). ) Parliament.
“We can not be bought, we can not be harassed, we can not be afraid either to approve or not to approve any vaccine,” said Dr Balakrishnan, who was speaking during the debate on the Foreign Ministry budget.
“There will be pressure on us, there will be push and pull, but we have to do this just like any other foreign policy example, in a principled way,” he said in response to Labor Party leader Sylvia Lim ( Aljunied GRC), who had observed that Covid-19 vaccine distribution patterns worldwide reflected a certain power play across traditional alliances.
Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore would be an important referral client when it comes to vaccines, precisely because the world knows the country bases its decisions on science and health care needs, compared to other factors.
Ms. Lim also asked if countries joining the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) facility face any restrictions on reaching bilateral agreements on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and whether such bilateral arrangements would impede the success of the program. Covax, which aims to provide, evenly distribute and distribute two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this year.
Dr Balakrishnan explained that under Covax’s global risk-sharing mechanism, countries with more resources, including Singapore, would make pre-market commitments for vaccines.
This would stimulate numerous pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines in a timely manner, despite considerable business risk. “If there was no such structure to accumulate the risk and therefore stimulate this rapid simultaneous development of vaccines, we would not be in this happy situation,” he explained, referring to how promising of vaccine candidates that Singapore and other countries had previously made purchase agreements have now been approved by health authorities and are being used in various countries.
While putting money in the collective pot gives Singapore its fair share of Covid-19 vaccines based on full market price, a “significant amount” will be committed to help support less affluent countries, he explained. Dr. Balakrishnan.
This ensures that there will be some vaccines available in countries around the world, especially for essential workers, preventing a situation where only countries that can afford vaccines have access to them.
He also clarified that Singapore’s $ 5 million ($ 6.7 million) contribution to the pre-market engagement under the Covax structure, which provides access to vaccines for developing countries, is not specifically earmarked for Asean.
Singapore has a special Asean Covid-19 Response Fund, for which it has also committed funds and which will be used based on needs within the Asean family, he added. It was announced in November that Singapore will contribute $ 100,000 to the fund, which helps member states provide the medical supplies and equipment needed to fight the pandemic.
In addition to and contributing to the fund, Singapore has also provided separate testing equipment, personal protective equipment and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines for the detection of Covid-19, inter alia, to governments and non-governmental organizations throughout the Region.
“We have not beaten our drums for this, but that a good job has been done and appreciated by our neighbors,” Dr Balakrishnan said.