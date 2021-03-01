No one can be bought, harassed or intimidated to approve any Covid-19 vaccine, says Vivian, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Singapore will make decisions regarding the approval of vaccines based on science and health care needs and will not be pressured when it comes to decisions on such issues, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told on Monday (March 1st). ) Parliament. “We can not be bought, we can not be harassed, we can not be afraid either to approve or not to approve any vaccine,” said Dr Balakrishnan, who was speaking during the debate on the Foreign Ministry budget. “There will be pressure on us, there will be push and pull, but we have to do this just like any other foreign policy example, in a principled way,” he said in response to Labor Party leader Sylvia Lim ( Aljunied GRC), who had observed that Covid-19 vaccine distribution patterns worldwide reflected a certain power play across traditional alliances. Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore would be an important referral client when it comes to vaccines, precisely because the world knows the country bases its decisions on science and health care needs, compared to other factors. Ms. Lim also asked if countries joining the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) facility face any restrictions on reaching bilateral agreements on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and whether such bilateral arrangements would impede the success of the program. Covax, which aims to provide, evenly distribute and distribute two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this year. Dr Balakrishnan explained that under Covax’s global risk-sharing mechanism, countries with more resources, including Singapore, would make pre-market commitments for vaccines. This would stimulate numerous pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines in a timely manner, despite considerable business risk. “If there was no such structure to accumulate the risk and therefore stimulate this rapid simultaneous development of vaccines, we would not be in this happy situation,” he explained, referring to how promising of vaccine candidates that Singapore and other countries had previously made purchase agreements have now been approved by health authorities and are being used in various countries. While putting money in the collective pot gives Singapore its fair share of Covid-19 vaccines based on full market price, a “significant amount” will be committed to help support less affluent countries, he explained. Dr. Balakrishnan. This ensures that there will be some vaccines available in countries around the world, especially for essential workers, preventing a situation where only countries that can afford vaccines have access to them. He also clarified that Singapore’s $ 5 million ($ 6.7 million) contribution to the pre-market engagement under the Covax structure, which provides access to vaccines for developing countries, is not specifically earmarked for Asean. Singapore has a special Asean Covid-19 Response Fund, for which it has also committed funds and which will be used based on needs within the Asean family, he added. It was announced in November that Singapore will contribute $ 100,000 to the fund, which helps member states provide the medical supplies and equipment needed to fight the pandemic. In addition to and contributing to the fund, Singapore has also provided separate testing equipment, personal protective equipment and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines for the detection of Covid-19, inter alia, to governments and non-governmental organizations throughout the Region. “We have not beaten our drums for this, but that a good job has been done and appreciated by our neighbors,” Dr Balakrishnan said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos