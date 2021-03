Covid-19 Infections in Hong Kong on the Rise, Officials Promote Vaccination, East Asia News and Top Stories

HONG KONG – The pandemic situation in Hong Kong that showed signs of relief just over a week ago has resurfaced, with concerned officials extending the measures for another two weeks and urging the public to be vaccinated when it is their turn. The Center for Health Protection on Monday (March 1st) said Hong Kong recorded 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 11 were local and five had no known sources of transmission. The census has passed 11,000, with the death toll rising to 200 since the pandemic began last year. Undersecretary of Food and Health Chui Tak Yi said Monday that existing measures will be extended for another two weeks until March 17. These include public gatherings of no more than four people and dining services until 22:00. Beauty salons and gyms, which recently reopened, can stay open. Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan expressed concern about the growing crowd at the K11 Musea shopping center in Tsim Sha Tsui, banning austerity measures. The K11 Musea cluster has grown to more than 40 infections and the mall is closed until Friday for disinfection and staff testing – the first time a Hong Kong owner has done so because of the coronavirus. In her update on the city vaccination program on Monday, Prof Chan also said authorities would look into the case of an elderly man who had side effects after receiving the Sinovac vaccine. The 72-year-old man, with a history of hypertension, developed a heart attack on Saturday within half an hour after the stroke and was taken to hospital. He is in stable condition. “I must emphasize again that a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine can provide a certain degree of protection against infection and minimize the health damage caused by the virus,” said Prof Chan. Also at the briefing was Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip, who oversees the city’s free and voluntary distribution. He said more than 20,000 people have received Sinovac blows since the inoculation began on February 26th. The Department of Health will distribute 63,000 doses of the first batch of 270,000 Sinovac vaccines to 830 doctors and private clinics within three days starting Monday, he added. Online meetings reopened on Monday for high-priority groups to book meetings for the Sinovac strikes. As for the BioNTech vaccines that landed in the city on Saturday, these will be available from March 10 with registrations starting Wednesday. The government will open over 140,000 outlets at seven community vaccination centers for reservations.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos