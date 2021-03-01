Former French leader Sarkozy faces verdict in corruption trial

A verdict is expected Monday in a historic corruption and influence trial that has put former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if convicted.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, flatly denied all charges against him during the 10-day trial, which took place late last year.

The 66-year-old politician allegedly tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

This is the first time in France’s modern history that a former president is on trial for corruption. Sarkozy’s predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was found guilty in 2011 of misusing public money and sentenced to two years in prison for actions during his time as mayor of Paris.

Sarkozys co-defendant his lawyer and his old friend Thierry Herzog, 65, and now retired judge Gilbert Azibert, 74 also deny wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have sought two years in prison and a two-year suspended sentence for all three defendants for what they said was a corruption pact.

No pact has ever existed, Sarkozy told the court, neither in my head nor in reality. …

I want to get rid of that shame, he added.

The trial focused on telephone conversations that took place in February 2014.

At the time, the investigating judges had launched an investigation into the financing of the 2007 presidential campaign. During the investigation, they accidentally discovered that Sarkozy and Herzog were communicating through secret cell phones registered under the pseudonym Paul Bismuth.

The wiretapped conversations led prosecutors to suspect Sarkozy and Herzog of Azibert’s promise to work in Monaco in exchange for revealing information about another legal issue, known as France’s richest woman, the heiress. Loreal Liliane Bettencourt.

In one of these phone calls with Herzog, Sarkozy told Azibert: I will make him grow up. … I will help him.

In another, Herzog recalled Sarkozy saying a word about Azibert during a trip to Monaco.

Legal proceedings against Sarkozy have been suspended in the Bettencourt case. Azibert never won the job of Monaco.

Prosecutors have concluded, however, that the clearly stated promise constitutes in itself an act of corruption under French law, even if the promise was not fulfilled.

Sarkozy strongly denies any malicious intent. He told the court that his political life was all to give [people] a little help. That’s all it’s a little help.

I was 100 billion miles away from thinking we were doing something we had no right to do, he said.

Sarkozy said he did not receive confidential information from Azibert.

Prosecutors believe Sarkozy was at one point informed that secret phones were being tapped and that is why he ultimately did not help Azibert get the job.

The confidentiality of communications between a lawyer and his client has been a major issue of litigation.

You have in front of you a man from whom more than 3,700 private conversations have been tapped. … What did I do to deserve it? Tha Sarkozy.

Sarkozy’s defense attorney, Jacqueline Laffont, argued that the whole affair was based on petty conversations between a lawyer and his client. You have no beginning of a trial, neither the smallest witness account, nor the smallest statement, she told the court.

Sarkozy withdrew from active politics after failing to be elected as his conservative presidential candidate for the 2017 Frances elections, which were won by Emmanuel Macron.

Sarkozy remains very popular among right-wing voters and plays a major role behind the scenes, including through maintaining a relationship with Macron, whom he reportedly advises on certain topics. His Memoirs published this summer, Storm Time, was one of the best-selling books for weeks.

He will face trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegally funding his 2012 presidential campaign.

His Conservative party allegedly spent about $ 51 million, almost twice the maximum authorized, to fund the campaign, which ended in victory for his socialist rival, Francois Hollande.

In another open investigation in 2013, Sarkozy is accused of accepting millions from Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi to illegally fund his 2007 campaign.

He was shot on charges of passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, concealment of stolen property from Libya and criminal associations. He has denied wrongdoing.