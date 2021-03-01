Ask Dr. Roach: COVID Vaccine and Pregnancy Lifestyle





Dear DR. ROACH: What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy? I read that is safe. Can you explain how? I have a minimal understanding of the mRNA vaccine and have no understanding of how the vaccine can affect pregnancy. HB Dear reader: Pregnant women do not seem to be more likely to get COVID-19, but they are more likely to have complications from it. The rate of preterm births and the need for cesarean section have both increased in a pregnancy affected by COVID-19, when compared to women who are not infected. Fortunately, over 90% of infected pregnant women will recover from COVID-19 before giving birth. Still, pregnant women are more likely to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation, so protection should be the main consideration. Since the vaccine is new, there is no strong safety data on the use of the vaccine in pregnancy (pregnant women are excluded from vaccine trials); however, expert opinion is generally on the side of vaccine recommendation. RNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer do not contain any live virus. An mRNA vaccine works by “telling” muscle cells in the arm, the vaccine is injected to make a viral protein, called a spike protein. “RNA” is for “sent RNAs”: This is how DNA encodes the instructions for making proteins. RNA only lasts for a short time in the body and cannot become part of a person’s cells because RNA is destroyed by the body’s own mechanisms shortly after the cells have made the spike protein. The body learns to recognize spike protein as a foreign invader, with the protein acting as a primer for the immune system. Long after the point proteins made after vaccination by muscle cells are destroyed, B cells and T cells remember how to put in place a quick and effective response to destroy any virus before it causes disease, if the person becomes exposed to virusit. Neither mRNA nor spike proteins pose a risk to the developing fetus. Because the vaccine is effective and because the risks to pregnant women are greater than those of non-pregnant women, the vaccine is probably more important for pregnant women to become. Although long-term safety data in pregnancy do not yet exist, the threat from COVID-19 in the population is now so great that, in my opinion, the benefits dramatically outweigh the risks. Every pregnant woman should get full counseling and an explanation of the risks and benefits before making her decision about herself and her baby. The same arguments and conclusions apply to breastfeeding women. Dear DR. ROACH: My doctor started me on Flomax for prostate symptoms, but I developed retrograde ejaculation. It really bothers me. What should I do next? VM Dear reader: Retrograde ejaculation refers to sperm that travels back into the bladder during sexual activity. Sometimes called dry orgasm. It is a known complication of alpha blockers, such as tamsulosin (Flomax). It is a cause of infertility, which may or may not be a concern for you. Although medications can be used to treat retrograde ejaculation, I doubt your doctor will stop tamsulosin and try another class of medication for your prostate symptoms, such as finasteride. These require much more time to work than tamsulosin. Alternatively, a urologist may offer other options for treating the prostate, such as surgery and newer procedures, such as lasers, freezing, urethral lift treatments, and water vapor. Contact Dr. Roach at [email protected]

