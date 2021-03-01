English Newsrooms Slam New IT Rules

New Delhi: Several English newspapers, many of which have thriving online versions, published editorials that openly criticized aspects of the Center’s move to introduce greater oversight of social media, digital media, and OTT platforms through new IT rules.

Rules 2021 of Information Technology (Guidelines for Mediators and the Code of Ethics of Digital Media), ‘offers the biggest shock in the space of technology and news regulation in almost a decade. In some analyzes, explanatory and parts, Wires has also explored how new rules violate digital rights, are formulated in a way that makes them mature for misuse, and changes the way news is communicated online.

Indian Express, which first gave the news in 2018 of the meetings being held to consider amendments to Article 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, noted in her editorial that there is “much to worry about.”

While the first two paragraphs of its three-paragraph editorial focus on what the Rules are intended to do, the paper went on to say that the three-level framework created for regulating online content effectively ensures a controversial thing that the government has both the right to appeal and the authority to enforce.

In their letter to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of the Javadekar Prakash Union, the largest national online news organization and individuals, Digipub, also stressed that such an action goes against the separation of powers of the executive and the judiciary.

“Furthermore, the thresholds for intervention are not clearly defined. In a country where laws are routinely abused, this ambiguity in definitions can be easily misused. It must be guarded from “, said express says the editorial.

That the document for social media companies, to identify the first creator of (bad) information would require these companies to break the promised end-to-end encryption of many social media sites, thus restricting the right to privacy, is also something the editorial worries you about.

Big Tech must take responsibility, he says Express,but “given the vague instruments of the state, a careful balance will have to be struck for the devil, usually, lies in the details.”

Hindu mark that the Rules, 2021, were introduced by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as a “soft-touch oversight mechanism”.

But paper is inclined not to take this with its value. Editorial editorial entitled, ‘A wolf in the guard’s clothing’.

“Despite the soft tone, these rules oblige digital news publishers and video broadcasting services to adhere to a difficult three-tier regulatory structure, with a government committee at its peak. This, in itself, is unprecedented in a country where the news media has been given room all the time to self-regulate, based on the mature understanding that any government presence can have a shocking effect on free speech and conversation. “

This is particularly troubling, the editorial notes, as digital media is fast becoming one of the main sources of news and views.

Hindu’s The editorial also notes what the Internet Freedom Foundation first noted, that the IT Act has been expanded to introduce digital news media under its regulatory environment without passing the law through parliament.

like express had noticed, Hindu also acknowledged that “while there is not much that is wrong with the Code of Ethicsfor I know, what is problematic is that it will take some time to bring this regulatory mechanism to life. “The emphasis is theirs.

“Literally anyone” can force any digital publisher grievance officer to take any issue they may find problematic, triggering a chain of events that the newspaper finds “can open the door to all kinds of interference” and the potential of misuse.

Hindu much emphasizes the loss of privacy, but also adds that an obligation on social media sites to provide information on the first creator without a court order will raise difficult questions.

“It would be wrong to imagine that by getting involved in the grievance redress process or by making the platforms share more information, the government can solve these problems,” the paper notes.

This, in an environment where “the appetite for criticism, so vital in a democracy, is simply not there” is the recipe for an “operational nightmare”.

“Worse, the victims may be creativity and freedom of expression.” Hindu say

Times of India echo the above two editorials but also notes that “the way in which these [same] rules that fit tightly on social media, broadcast entertainment, and digital news portals, all under one umbrella, are unstable. ”

youThe newsroom focuses mainly on digital news and notes that websites are already falling below the norms of print and television news, “in addition to the extensive self-regulation done in many layers between journalists and editors every day.”

you shows what Digipub also noted that these rules were brought with little control, either by parliament or stakeholders.

Moreover, “the oversight authority set up with government officials and the suo-motu can encourage strong state armaments and trolls who place a flood on a chosen media target, to damage it punitively,” the editorial notes, underlining background of intolerance these days.

The editorial also notes that two of those most affected by these rules had acted as controls and balances for each other.

“Governments aim to impose responsibility on social media to tackle a pandemic of fake news and hate is sound. But its main news platforms have provided the strongest controls on this dangerous phenomenon, amplifying reliable facts and information, ”she says, stressing the lack of foresight in social and digital media clubbing under the same rules.

Telegraph, in its editorial entitled ‘Iron fist in velvet gloves‘, noted that the agenda behind these regulations may seem good, but it is unlikely to be so. Strongly formulated, the section sets examples of countries like Germany, Singapore and Russia, which have adopted similar mechanisms that have led to “gray results”.

Like the above newspapers, Telegraph also notes that “the lack of legislative discussion or co-operation makes India’s newly cut regulations stand like the big toe”.

The editorial also notes that these rules, ostensibly defined as ‘ethical’ imperatives, may “turn out to be a problematic unethical shift of the paradigm if it does not strike the right balance between oversight and oversight”.