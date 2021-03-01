



Alleged crime: democracy. Sentence: up to life imprisonment. Nearly 50 prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong who were formally charged Sunday with overthrowing national security law appeared in court today for their escape as hundreds of supporters gathered outside demanding the release of all protesting political prisoners. the largest the city has seen in months. At the heart of the issue against activists are allegations that would be considered absurd in any functioning democracy. But in the current oppressive era of Hong Kong under pressure from Beijing, the allegations are part of a comprehensive state-led campaign to criminalize and extinguish virtually all forms of political dissent. Defendants include a nursing student in his early 20s, a former journalist turned politician, a nurse who led a medical strike to demand stricter border controls at the start of the pandemic, and a legal researcher. What they all have in common, according to the Hong Kong authorities, is their role in an apparently perverse conspiracy to hold an informal opposition election in order to assess voters’ preferences and increase their chances of gaining an opposition majority in the city legislature, thus undermining the functions of government and overthrowing the state. If found guilty, they face years, and even a lifetime, in prison. Reading the detailed charges against the 47 activists gives an understanding of the scope of their alleged crimes. Among other things, they are accused of inciting, procuring, inciting or inciting people to run in local legislative elections, and inciting, procuring, inciting or inciting those candidates, if they win offices, to block government budgets. Of course, this alleged crime is also called by another name: the exercise of democratic rights and being an opposition lawmaker. In many democracies, hindering the legislative businessalso known as filibusteringis a way in which lawmakers can prevent an unwanted passage movement. It may not be desirable, but it certainly is not a crime. But what was seen by many people supporting the democracy movement as agile political strategies to counterbalance an electoral system that has been heavily manipulated against any opposition is being prosecuted as a conspiracy to overthrow the government. Since then, Beijing has pushed for reform to close legal loopholes to ensure that only patriots who love the Chinese Communist Party can run for office in an election whose date has yet to be determined as in recent years legislative voting has been postponed indefinitely. The defendants had been arrested earlier in January in a mass rally, but all were released on bail pending further charges. Of the 55 who were arrested, 47 have now been formally charged. Eight others, including an American lawyer, can still face charges. It depends on the legal proceedings whether the activists will get a fair trial in a judicial system that is under great political pressure. Last month, Xia Baolong, China’s director for Hong Kong and Macau affairs, demanded that legal expert Benny Tai and activist Joshua Wongboth be the defendants in the tape. is severely punished by law. And the most immediate question is whether 47 activists will be given a condition; a separate court trial last month appears to have set a precedent that denial of the condition should have been defaulted under national security law if the defendant cannot prove that they will not continue to commit their alleged offenses. Read the allegations made by the Hong Kong Police National Security Department against the defendants, reproduced in part below: (i) advocating, engaging in or participating in a scheme for the purpose of abusing his or her powers and functions entrusted to him or her under Article 73 of the Basic Law, after being elected a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) for the purposes of: (a) obtaining a controlling majority in LegCo to indiscriminately refuse to approve any budget or public expenditure to be presented by the HKSAR Government (Government) regardless of their content or the merits of their content; (b) the obligation of the Chief Executive Officer of HKSAR (Chief Executive Officer) to disband LegCo under Article 50 of the Basic Law in order to paralyze Government operations; (c) ultimately causing the Chief Executive to resign under Article 52 of the Basic Law caused by the dissolution of LegCo and the refusal to pass the initial budget by the new LegCo; (ii) with a view to completing the Scheme, to stay or not to stand as a candidate in LegCo (Elections) elections, and / or promoting, procuring, promoting or causing others to stay or not stand as candidates in Elections; (iii) undertaking or agreeing, and / or inciting, procuring, inciting or inciting others to undertake or to agree, to exercise or to exercise his or her powers and functions under Article 73 of the Basic Law after being elected as a Member of LegCo when reviewing and approving public expenditure budgets to be presented by the Government in accordance with the Scheme; (iv) undertaking or agreeing to, and / or inciting, procuring, inciting or inciting others to undertake or agree, intentionally or unintentionally failing or neglecting to perform his or her duties as a LegCo Member after being elected in Elections, viz. uphold the Basic Law, maintain allegiance to the HKSAR of the People’s Republic of China, and serve the HKSAR conscientiously, regularly, in full compliance with the law, in good faith and with integrity; serious interference in, disrupting or undermining the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law by the governing body of HKSAR.







