International
UK under pressure over plan to cut aid to Yemen by 50% | YEMEN
Yemenis and international aid organizations have urged Britain to review reported cuts of up to 50% of its support for humanitarian efforts in the countries’ devastating civil war.
The UN hopes to raise $ 3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors at a major virtual pledge conference on Monday to stave off widespread famine in what is already called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Reports emerged earlier this year that the UK was planning to cut its legally mandated budget of 0.7% of national revenue on foreign aid projects, a move that diplomats and experts warned translated into a 50% -70% cut in funding. and a gut kick to the poorer worlds.
Cutting the aid budget in Yemen in particular would be really very serious, continuing the slow, agonizing and embarrassing process of starvation death for millions of people, former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell said today on the Today program.
A Yemeni aid worker coordinating food distribution programs, who asked the Guardian not to use her name to protect the work of her organizations, said: “It is very difficult to describe how shocking the situation in Yemen is now. We have already had aid cuts since the beginning of 2020, which have helped put 16 million people on hunger strike.
This is half of the entire population. The kids are dying here every day. It is not a moral decision to leave Yemen.
Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014 when Houthi rebel forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, leading the UN-recognized government to flee to neighboring Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi-led and Emirati-led campaign to restore the Yemeni government in exile, backed and supplied by Western countries, has been sharply criticized for indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure. The coalition blockade of Yemen has left 80% of the population dependent on aid to survive and has contributed to the famine crisis as well as the outbreak of cholera and other infectious diseases.
Joe Biden has said the US will end its support for the Saudi offensive by a major foreign policy reshuffle following allegations that Donald Trump had turned a blind eye to major human rights violations committed by the monarchies. Gulf in Yemen. The Bidens administration is also expected to announce a major increase in aid funding at Monday’s conference.
The change of position in the US has led to increased control over the cuts in aid envisaged by the UK and the sale of weapons intended for use in the Yemeni conflict. Britain suspended arms sales to the coalition in response to a court order in 2019, but resumed them last year, authorizing the export of almost 1.4 billion weapons to Riyadh in the quarter following the resumption of sales. Saudi Arabia represents 40% of the volume of arms exports to the UK between 2010-19.
We are beyond shocked by reports that the government intends to cut aid to Yemen by a staggering 50%. To cut down on food and medicine for these children as they stand on the brink of starvation and a second wave of Covid-19 threatens many thousands of deaths, said Kevin Watkins, chief executive of Save the Children UK.
This is one of the first illustrations of the devastating real-life consequences of the UK decision to abandon its commitment to spend 0.7% of GNI [gross national income] on aid, and we hope the government will urgently rethink this move in time to avoid the tragic consequences for the world’s most vulnerable children.
In recent years the UN promise conference fell $ 1.5 billion to less than $ 3.4 billion, largely due to major cuts in funding from wealthy Gulf countries.
The UK promised 160 million for Yemen in 2020 an overall decline compared to a year ago and following a year-on-year downward trend since 2017.
As the new US administration has expressed a strong desire to resume diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, ground fighting has steadily deteriorated until 2020 and the start of 2021.
Marib, a central oil-rich province previously seen as a safe haven for those fleeing fighting in other parts of the country, has faced a brutal Houthi offensive since February.
The Saudi-led coalition has stepped up airstrikes on rebel positions in the Houthi strongholds of northern Yemen in retaliation.
