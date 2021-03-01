Prince Philip moved to new hospital to treat infection and test existing heart condition





The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on 17 February after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed he was being treated for an infection.

Philip spent 14 days and 13 nights there – his longest stay in a hospital to date – before being transferred Monday to St. Louis Hospital. Bartholomew, also in London, where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a previous heart condition.

St. Bartholomew specializes in cardiac care, according to hospital website , which bills it as “the largest specialized cardiovascular service in Europe”.

Duke remains calm and is responding to treatment but is expected to stay in hospital at least until the end of the week, according to a statement from the royal communications office.

Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told UK Sky News recently that his father was doing “much better” and could not wait to return home. “We’ve had some great and beautiful messages from all kinds of people. And we really appreciate that, as well as him. I’ve conveyed them,” Edward said. Philip’s nephew, Prince William, had previously said that his grandfather was doing “ok” and that hospital staff were keeping an eye on him. Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, retired from public life in 2017 and has been hospitalized several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh also surrendered his driving license in February 2019 after being involved in a car crash. The Queen and her husband spent most of last year at Windsor Castle, outside London, after leaving Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. In April 2020, the Duke of Edinburgh made a rare public statement, thanking leading workers across the UK. The Queen and Prince Philip both received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021.

