Houses damaged after WW2 bomb disposal





Specialist teams have been sent to inspect properties damaged by the explosion of a World War II bomb, found at a construction site in Exeter. The 1,000kg bomb was first discovered by contractor Urbn Construction on Friday, prompting a call from a Royal Navy bomb disposal team to make the site safe. Teams from Exeter City Council, Devon County Council and police have begun assessing structural damage to a number of properties following the controlled explosion of the device on Saturday. Up to 400 tonnes of sand was placed at the site of the device to mitigate the explosion. The debris is understood to have been dumped up to 250 meters from the blast site after the 1,000kg Hermann bomb exploded at 6.10pm on Saturday. Police had evacuated 2,600 homes and 1,400 students were told to leave their dormitories as a precautionary measure after an initial 100-meter security cordon was extended to 400 meters. However, despite the measures, windows were thrown and cracks were reported in a number of buildings after the explosion on Glenthorne Street near an Exeter University campus. Devon County Council Chairman John Hart said: “We understand that this is a very disturbing experience for locals and the city as a whole. Resident safety is our absolute priority, and we are moving as fast as we can to clear debris from the area, assess structural damage to properties and facilities, and make the area safe for residents to return as soon as possible. Possible. In the meantime, we are asking the residents for their understanding and please stay away from the area. Please be assured that we are working closely with partners to support those in need and especially our most vulnerable residents. We are providing accommodation for people who are unable to return to their homes and who cannot stay with friends and family.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos