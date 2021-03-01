



Pedro Siza Viera, Portugal’s economy minister, said it was important for EU member states to tell the commission that the tourism sector needed to be reopened. Tourism is very significant from the point of view of the economy, but also employment throughout the EU. At the same time, it has been the industry that is most affected by the restrictions, he said. Greece was expected to renew its international passport calls at the meeting after it was reported that it had held bilateral talks with the UK and Israel on travel. The EU has a ban on non-essential travel on the bloc, but, with the borders a national rather than European power, there is little to stop Athens from going alone. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned last week after an EU summit that there had been no political discussions or decisions on how international vaccination certificates or passports would work. The Belgian government said the plans risked discriminating against people who had not been vaccinated. “For Belgium, there is no question mark linking vaccination to freedom of movement across Europe,” said Sophie Wilmes, the foreign minister. “Respecting the principle of non-discrimination is more essential than ever as vaccination is not mandatory and access to vaccine has not yet been generalized.” Paris and Berlin want more clues as to whether vaccinated people can still infect others and are wary of introducing passports before more people are vaccinated in the EU, which has lagged behind Britain in distributing vaccines. Ms von der Leyen has said she is confident the EU will meet its target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of the summer. At its current rate, Spain would have vaccinated only 15 percent of the population by early July, but it has used 80 percent of the 4.5 million doses it has received so far, suggesting it will be able to accelerate when come bigger supplies. A number of EU countries have placed age restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine, banning it for use in people over 55 and over 65, but there are signs that are changing to increase vaccination figures. The Spanish Ministry of Health said it would consider lifting the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine from 55 to 65. In Germany there were calls to remove the border on strike for over 65 years. Markus Soeder and Michael Kretschmer, regional leaders of Bavaria and Saxony, said the vaccine should be made available to anyone over the age of 18 in hot countries with high rates of infection. Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday it would be a game changer if the stroke were approved for use over the age of 55.







