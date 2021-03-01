Labor warns Rishi Sunak ‘now is not the time’ to raise taxes ahead of the Budget

Labor has warned Rishi Sunak that now is not the time for tax increases and urged him to abandon a “triple blow” of council tax increases, social security cuts and wage freezes in the next Budget.

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds hinted at future support for tax increases on corporations and online retailers – but said Mr Sunak needed to prioritize economic recovery.

In a speech to Bloomberg in London, Ms Dodds accused her reverse number of being “economically illiterate” and attacked her for chairing a “short-term year” which she said had cost her work and caused uncertainty for families and businesses.

Her comments came after the Chancellor hinted at possible tax increases in Wednesday’s Budget, warning that he needed to catch up with people about the challenges the economy faces.

Mr Sunak is reportedly considering raising the corporate tax from 19% to as much as 25%.



Labor has suggested they oppose such a move – placing it in a startling alliance with some Tory supporters.

Asked if Labor would support tax increases, Ms Dodds said: “We have been very clear that the Chancellor should focus on promoting jobs, on ensuring that businesses can continue, on getting unemployed people quickly into work.

“He should not focus on those tax increases.”

She said workers would be “guided by the economic situation” when taxes should be raised.

But she hinted that the party could support a tax on online retailers to help level the playing field for high-rise roads struggling.

Ms Dodds added: “I have always been clear for example that we have extraordinary anomalies unfortunately in the UK tax system.

“We especially have a big gap in how brick-based businesses are taxed and how click-based businesses are taxed.

“We have to accept that in the future.

“But now the Chancellor seems to have focused on those tax changes before securing the tax base.”

Pressed if Labor would vote against corporate tax increases, she said Tory governments have pulled the UK further and further away from the average corporate tax level of other countries, which had failed to boost investment.

“So we would look with interest at any long-term plans that the Conservatives might decide to deal with that issue, especially if we also see action taken against business norms,” ​​she said.

“But should the Chancellor focus particularly on imposing additional tax increases now?

“Well, we do not believe he should focus on that. He really should focus on securing recovery.

“Now is not the time for immediate tax increases – it is time for a hard-working Chancellor to ensure our recovery.”

Ms Dodds also accused the Chancellor of hitting families and rewarding front-line workers with a pay cut on real terms.

Families across the country have sacrificed so much during this crisis, and yet Rishi Sunak’s reward is to strike them with a triple blow to council tax increases, social security cuts and wage freezes, she said.

The Chancellors’ message to our key workers – our teachers, police officers, our armed forces personnel – at the end of one of the most difficult years in living memory is to say that it deserves a pay cut on real terms.

This is spectacularly unfair. It is also economically illiterate.

If you take money out of people’s pockets, they will tighten their belts and spend less. Our mid-range stores and small businesses will have fewer customers.

The economy will take longer to recover, more businesses will fail, and more jobs will be lost.



Ms Dodds said she would not take his position if Labor were on Downing Street and warned people they were tightening their belts when the economy needed growth.

The chancellor confirmed a pay freeze for millions of public sector workers in the Novembers Snging Review.

Nurses, doctors and other NHS staff will receive a pay rise, other public sector employees will lose – unless their salary is below 24,000.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said he hoped there could be a “strong, job-led recovery” after the pandemic.

“Everyone has heard what Rishi has said about the importance of being honest with yourself about the state of public finances,” he told reporters during a visit to a school on Monday.

“Yes, of course, it has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic.

“But I have no doubt that if we understand it properly, as I’m sure we can, we can have a strong, job – led recovery that I think could be much stronger than they have. said many pessimists over the last six months or so. “