From drones on IoT farms to drainage, Dubai Municipality enhances digital infrastructure





Dubai City Hall.

Image credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai is strengthening its digital infrastructure and its Internet of Things (IoT) platform and systems as part of introducing technological innovations that will increase environmental and infrastructural sustainability and improve the happiness and quality of life of residents and visitors to Dubai. Dawoud Al Hajri, General Manager of Dubai Municipality, said modern technologies have become a priority in many global cities. Numerous futuristic technologies will be implemented by the Municipality of Dubai to manage city operations coordinated by an advanced digital system designed to improve service levels and make customers happy, he said in a press release on Monday. Increase efficiency, reduce cost The application of modern technologies will bring many benefits, such as increasing the efficiency of operations, reducing costs, increasing innovation, forming safer and more digitally connected societies, creating new opportunities for economic development and an infrastructure of advanced and technically related, increasing labor force participation more effective decisions based on data analysis, stressed Al Hajri. Against the background of the dynamic development witnessed by the emirate and the growth of all sectors, the operations required to maintain cleanliness and air quality in Dubai have become the highest environmental priorities of the Dubai Municipalities, as it seeks to achieve its national and strategic goals , he added. The journey of digitalization Given the importance of advanced digital infrastructure and its role in the development of intelligent cities, we will deploy advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Big Data, Robots and Blockchain to achieve a leading position among global cities . We have started on the path of digitalization and have implemented many projects using IoT and AI technology, as we have compared our infrastructure with the major cities of the main world, Al Hajri stressed. Intelligent fat monitoring We have tested the concept in three cases using IoT, including smart fat monitoring (Fog Trap) in wastewater to accurately measure fat, oil and fat levels and send the required data to the IoT infrastructure so to monitor and alert people in a timely manner. Its implementation in the city will allow us to achieve a return of 116 per cent of the investment while also developing the technological infrastructure of the city, he said. Drainage network control We have installed a smart control system for slope lines with a drainage network, with sensors installed in the pipes, which monitor the pressure and send data to the control room. Through this analysis, the system identifies any emergency situations for the pipelines and pressure control, which supports the maintenance and preventive control of drainage networks accurately, Al Hajri explained. Irrigation water management using IoT The use of IoT and AI in water management in the irrigation network seeks to predict the level of water demand, classify customer uses, identify distribution priority and control pumps and valves, which will assist in the planning of equipment maintenance, avoiding water shortages and increasing network reliability and proactively reducing negatives at pumping stations and water tanks, he stressed. Intelligent food sensors A modern integrated technological ecosystem is being used to support the maintenance of food supplies. Featuring the latest innovations, the system uses intelligent sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, light and air quality in food storage facilities to ensure the quality and safety of food products, Al Hajri said. Drones on farms Drones are also being used on agricultural farms to collect real-time data on plant health while sensors are being used to monitor moisture levels and soil quality to regulate irrigation operations. He said the Municipality of Dubai is also currently working on updating the digital infrastructure to improve the application. of IoT solutions in Dubai. This aims to create a flexible, multi-purpose standard digital structure capable of communicating with all types of sensors, allowing the exchange of data with other devices in real time and capable of processing large data in parallel , to predict patterns and identify trends to take automatic action and ensure fast and effective communication with sensors. The infrastructure is capable of measuring air quality standards to collect real-time data and use it in developing a predictive cognition system and making forecasting analyzes more effective, Al Hajri explained.

