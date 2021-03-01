Explained: What does the discovery of a chariot in the Roman city of Pompeii mean?

Archaeologists working in Pompeii have announced the discovery of a large ceremonial chariot, found with four wheels, its iron components, bronze and tin decorations, mineralized wood scraps and implantation of organic materials. Near the place where this cart was discovered, the remains of three horses were found in 2018.

This is an extraordinary discovery, not only because it adds an additional element to the history of this dwelling and the history of the last moments in the lives of those who lived in it, as well as in our understanding of the ancient world in general, but above it all because it represents a unique discovery – which has no parallel in Italy so far – in excellent state of preservation, Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement.

Cart digging

The cart may have been used as a means of transportation by Roman elites during various ceremonies. This cart, says the archeological park, is completely unique in Italy because of its state of preservation and because it is not a cart used for agricultural products or activities of daily living.

The cart was spotted during an excavation attempt on January 7, when an iron material, the shape of which suggested the presence of a significant buried artifact, emerged from the volcanic material.

What happened in Pompeii?

Pompeii was a Roman city in the Southern Italia region of Campania located along the Gulf of Naples. The city was completely buried by volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE, over 2,000 years ago.

Not only were the inhabitants of Pompeii affected (over 16,000 died) the blast also destroyed the neighboring town of Herculaneum. Even so, because of the tragedy the city has been well preserved and has given archaeologists great material to study everyday Roman life as it was centuries ago.

Located 8 km from the volcano, Pompeii was a tourist town frequented by elite Roma citizens and consisted of villas, cafes, markets and an arena with 20,000 seats.

In Pompeii and Roman Villas: Art and Culture around the Gulf of Naples, an exhibition organized at the National Gallery of Art, Washington in 2009, 142 objects, including sculptures, frescoes, mosaics, decorative objects, paintings and rare books accompanied by Roman-era villas of Pompeii and surrounding areas appeared. The exhibition focused on Pompeii as an artistic center, a place where prominent Romans conquered coastal villas and spent their time reading, writing and practicing.

When did the excavations in Pompeii begin?

In 1748, King Charles III of Bourbon began scientific excavations at the site, after which large parts of the city were discovered and several other objects and objects of interest were discovered: all well preserved due to the layers of ash in it but even before the 18th century, the first excavations began in 1592.

Other discoveries in Pompeii

According to the Pompeii Archaeological Park, research in Pompeii and Herculaneum has so far revised the scientists’ understanding of the city, the catastrophe and the sequence of events. Further, investigations of those who died have also revealed details of city citizens and a revised interpretation of a rescue operation launched by the admiral of one of the Roma fleets, Pliny the Elder.

While dying during the mission, his nephew, Pliny the Younger, wrote a letter to the historian Tacitus, who later quoted the letter in his work, Historiae, on the first centuries of the Roman Empire. In his letter, the 17-year-old gave a first-hand account of the blast.

Earlier, researchers discovered a thermopolium, Latin counter for hot drinks, in Pompeii. The snack food counter was found complete with an image of a Nereid riding a sea horse, decorative frescoes of quiet life, food scraps, animal bones and victims who died during the 79 volcanic eruption

In November 2020, the Italian Ministry of Culture announced the discovery ofpreserved bones of two men, who disappeared during the volcanic eruption. Archaeologists preserved their teeth and bones, and the gap left by their decomposed soft tissue was filled with plaster using a perfectly fine casting method by which it is possible to see the outline of their bodies.