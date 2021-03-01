UN experts call for independent investigation into Navalny poisoning





Given the inadequate response of local authorities, the use of banned chemical weapons and the apparent pattern of attempted assassinations, we believe that an international investigation should be conducted as a matter of urgency in order to establish the facts and clarify all the circumstances in regarding Mr Navalnys poisoning, they said in a statement. Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight to Russia and was sent while still in a coma to Berlin for treatment two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, confirmed that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. Russian authorities have denied any involvement in the poisoning. In December, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he described as an alleged member of a group of Federal Security Service, or FSB, officers who allegedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up the FSB dismissed the registration as false. Callamard and Khan on Monday released their official letter to Russian authorities in December, noting that Novichok’s availability and necessary expertise in treating him and developing a new form like the one found in Mr Navalny’s samples could only be found within and between state actors. The experts noted in the letter that Navalny was under intense government surveillance at the time of the assassination attempt, making it impossible for any third party to have administered such banned chemicals without the knowledge of the Russian authorities. Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning. The arrest sparked mass protests, to which Russian authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown. Last month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating his probation conditions while recovering in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and that the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be illegal. Last week, Navalny was sent to serve his prison sentence in a jail outside Moscow, despite the ECHR request for his release, which cited concerns about his safety. Russian officials have rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to release Navalny and stop suppressing his supporters. Mikhail Galperin, Russia’s deputy justice minister, accused Monday that Moscow has opposed the ECHR ruling seeking Navalny’s release in a letter sent to the Strasbourg-based court. Meanwhile, UN rights experts noted that an international investigation into Navalny’s poisoning is particularly critical now that he is in prison. They called for his immediate release and reminded Russia that it is responsible for the care and protection of Mr. Navalny in jail and that she will be held responsible for any damage she may suffer. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

