International
10 months in the spotlight Journalist List before International Women’s Day
More and more female journalists, in an industry long dominated by men, are telling important stories and reporting news about their communities. Women face a unique set of challenges and threats in this line of work. More than 70% have experienced more than one type of harassment, threat or assault, according to a Reports 2018 published by the International Women in Media Foundation (IWMF) and online threat monitoring Trollbusters. Given the social stigmas associated with gender-based violence, many women may choose not to report incidents or leave the profession.
On March 1, 2021 A Free Press Coalition launched the 25th monthly list of the 10 most pressing press freedom issues worldwide. This review focuses on women in anticipation of International Women’s Day marked on March 8th.
Six of the women on the list this month are behind bars, and 13% of all imprisoned journalists in 2020 were women. One of the journalists on the list this month was killed in connection with her reporting, and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has documented 70 female journalists killed since 1992. At least one case on this list has faced some form of targeted internet bullying, a the endemic issue of industry. In terms of pace, journalists on this list cover a wide range of issues and histories, but politics remains one of the most dangerous for journalists globally, according to CPJ research.
10 Most Urgent, March 2021
1 Tal al-Mallohi (SYRIA)
The Syrian journalist, currently being held without charge, has spent more than ten years in total behind bars. She was detained by order of a security adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
2 Solafa Magdy | (Egypt)
The imprisoned freelance journalist faces rapid deterioration health conditions, medical malpractice and abuse in detention.
3 Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova (Belarus)
Independent journalist and cameraman sentenced to two years in prison each for covering anti-government protests.
4 Maria Elena Ferral Hernndez (Mexico)
March 30 marks a year since two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot and killed the newspaper correspondent following previous threats.
5 Pham Doan Trang (Vietnam)
The online journalist and magazine founder, who has been in custody since October, is awaiting trial on anti-state charges after facing numerous threats.
6 France Mae Cumpio (Philippines)
The online journalist and radio announcer, who covers alleged police and military abuses, has been jailed for a year and could face up to 6-12 years in prison.
7 Anastasia Desk (GUATEMALA)
The local journalist was arrested for broadcasting and charged with participating in a protest against a local official. Her home was raided the same day and she was held in custody for more than a month.
8 Ayegl Doan (Turkey)
The Turkish journalist is currently free, awaiting appeal, but faces more than six years in prison on false terrorism charges.
9 tha ai Neha (India)
The freelance journalist recently suffered an interruption attempt, harassment and several months of threatening phone calls that included death threats and references to her journalism, as well as an ongoing defamation case.
10 Fan Haze (China)
A Beijing staff member of Bloomberg News was arrested on suspicion of endangering national security.
See everything #OneFreePress content from Forbes here.
