The EU will propose timely vaccination certificates for the summer holidays





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate that provides evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more freely during the summer. Photo Photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the start of the German Presidency with a video conference at EU Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 2 July 2020. John Thys / Pool via REUTERS / Photo File The EU executive intends to present its plans for a digital green transition on March 17th and to co-operate with international organizations to ensure that its system operates well beyond the European Union. The switch would provide evidence that a person has been vaccinated, test results for those who have not yet been vaccinated, and cure information for people who have contracted COVID-19. The aim is to enable them to gradually move safely into the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday. The Commission wants to set up an EU-wide system to prevent split agreements between EU countries from fragmenting its internal market and to avoid finding itself subject to a system imposed by a third place or by a tech giant. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said vaccine distributions would increase significantly in the coming months. Vaccine leaks should also follow so that there are no gaps and no vaccine remains unused, she said at a press conference. EU leaders agreed last week to work on vaccine certifications, with southern member states like Spain and Greece particularly eager to unlock tourism this summer. However, it is not yet clear whether vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others. Some countries, such as France and Belgium, have also expressed concern that facilitating travel only for inoculated people would be unfair. The commission said it wanted to avoid any discrimination. EU countries would be free to set their own entry criteria, although open borders make this a difficult task. Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Philip Blenkinsop and Francesco Guarascio; Edited by Giles Elgood and Gareth Jones

