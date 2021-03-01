UN launches donors’ conference amid fears of famine in Yemen





CAIRO (AP) – The United Nations on Monday launched a call for countries to fund their response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where more than six years of war have created the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe.

At a virtual pledge conference, joined by Sweden and Switzerland, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for $ 3.85 billion this year to address the Arab country’s dire needs.

“Yemen is starving today. “The race is on if we want to prevent hunger and starvation from taking millions of lives,” he told the conference. The donor response was unlikely to meet UN goals given the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences for economies across the globe. Allegations of corruption in aid operations in Yemen were also a factor. The Yemeni war began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels invaded the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country. The Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, intervened months later to displace the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed an estimated 130,000 people, sparked the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe and overturned development gains by 20 years, according to the UN Development Program. Half of Yemen’s health facilities have been closed or destroyed and 4 million Yemenis have been evicted from their homes. Pandemics, cholera epidemics, and severe malnutrition among children have led to thousands of additional deaths. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen will go hungry this year, with about half a million living in starvation-like conditions. Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who is on a week-long visit to Yemen, warned on Monday that aid groups were “catastrophic” underfunded and overcrowded. “It’s wild that aid organizations have to pray and scratch the barrel to provide the poor minimum food to keep Yemenis alive when countries that are waging war and causing so much suffering are still willing to spend more on fighting,” he said. he said. Saudi Arabia, which leads the military coalition fighting the Houthis, has announced it will donate $ 430 million in aid to Yemen this year to run through the UN and relevant aid agencies. Saudi Arabia had promised half a billion dollars by 2020, the largest amount promised by any country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken led the US delegation to the conference, which took place amid efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to end the conflict. Blinken said the U.S. will donate $ 191 million in aid to Yemen this year, a drop of about $ 35 million from the amount it announced at the promised 2020 conference. He called for a ceasefire and for the warring parties to stop their interference in aid operations and “allow aid to reach innocent women, children and men”. “We can end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by ending the war in Yemen,” Blinken said. Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Norway would set Yemen 200 million kroner ($ 23 million). She said she was “deeply concerned” by the situation and that “the great need in Yemen is man-made”. Rich countries, such as the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, drastically cut aid to Yemen last year. The cuts came amid pandemic allegations, corruption and concerns that aid might not reach its intended beneficiaries in rebel-held territories. Last year, aid agencies received about $ 1.9 billion – half of what was needed and half of what was given last year, according to David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a Houthi spokesman, said such promising conferences “do not help Yemen as much as they help the countries of aggression,” referring to the Saudi-led coalition. “Stopping the aggression and lifting the siege is the biggest help that can be provided to Yemen,” he said in a series of tweets. This year’s conference comes amid fierce fighting in the central province of Marib, where Houthi rebels renewed their offensive last month to retake the oil-rich province from the internationally recognized government. The fighting has displaced more than 10,500 people in just three weeks from Sirwah district, many of them forced to move for the third or more time since the start of the war, the UN migration agency said on Monday. Marib has served as a haven for some 1 million Yemenis who have fled the Houthi offensive since the start of the war. ___ Associated Press writers Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, contributed.

