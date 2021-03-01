Keralas Life Mission project officials got blizzard, CBI tells SC





This was done in cooperation with their counterparts in the General Office of the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates, says the agency

The Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed in the Supreme Court that officials of the Kerala governments’s Mission Life Mission projects took back about 4.5 square meters in cooperation with their counterparts at the UAE Consulate General Office . The money was illegally transferred by two companies, Unitac and Sane Ventures, from foreign contributions received to build flood victims’ homes on over two acres of land in Wadakancherry, the CBI has claimed in the High Court. The draft of the CBI discussions in the rooftop court was shared with him Hindu by Kerala government adviser. The investigative agency said the initial Memorandum of Understanding on the Wadakancherry project was between the Red Crescent and the Mission of Life. However, subsequent agreements were executed between the UAE Consulate and Unitac and Sane Ventures. The purpose was only to divert the foreign contribution and receive returns from the mentioned foreign contribution. The agreements were executed between third parties not parties to the Memorandum of Understanding in active cooperation with officials under the Mission of Life and officials of the UAE Consulate General, the CBI said. The agency said that although the amount was received by Sane Ventures and Unitac, the bill was for and on behalf of Life Mission and Life Mission officials cooperated with Consulate General officials to receive repayments from the foreign contribution. Both companies have acknowledged the inclusion of returns and satisfaction through money and telephones I to officials of the UAE Consul General and Mission of Life, who support the issue alleged in the complaint. It is also clear that the foreign contribution led by the third person was to avoid mandatory auditing and other formalities, if it could have been routed through government machinery, she said. The agency said the investigation had so far only revealed the tip of the iceberg in relation to the Foreign Contribution Act (Regulation). The main defendant The CBI said Unitac owner Santhosh Eapen was the main defendant and main conductor in this offense committed in conspiracy with Life Mission officials and others. The roles of Life Mission officials as well as private individuals will be investigated in detail in addition to other aspects … The investigation so far reveals the exchange of emails linking the above project in Wadakancherry between the Life Mission and the channels. Alsoshtë also clear that the foreign contribution led by the third person was to avoid mandatory audit and other formalities, if it could have been smashed through government machinery, the CBI has claimed. The agency rejected the arguments made by Kerala regarding its lack of jurisdiction to investigate the matter. He said he was authorized to investigate the offense under the FCRA which involves receiving foreign contribution of an amount of 1 crore or above.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos