International
EU court raises concerns over 5 billion Brexit fund
The European Court of Auditors has raised concerns about how the 5 billion euro Brexit fund will work, suggesting that some member states may have to pay money because much of the fund is being paid in advance and because of the risk of funding. of projects which may later turn out to be unacceptable.
Ireland is the largest recipient of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), receiving almost a quarter of the first tranche, on the basis that it will be hit hardest by Brexit.
Compared to how the EU budget works normally and how the Covid recovery fund will work, the Brexit Adjustment Reserve is being quickly tracked for member countries, who will not have to justify what the money is being spent on until September 2023.
However, the European Court of Auditors has said that national capitals may find that after spending money quickly, they may find that their claims have been rejected retrospectively because they are inadmissible or give no value for money.
In such a scenario, the money must be returned to the general fund.
Normally, only 13% of EU budget funds are released as “pre-financing”. Otherwise, 80% of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) will be provided in advance.
Officials believe that because member states do not have to submit applications by September 2023, the space for projects that are retroactively rejected – and the money to be paid – is significant.
The Court of Auditors also suggests that national capitals may end up using the fund for projects that are not the best value for money.
Officials acknowledge that due to the nature of Brexit, money must be transferred quickly and that in many cases member states have had to spend considerable sums to prepare for Brexit.
However, they point out that when it comes to member states spending EU money, such as cohesion funds, there is a long-standing partnership practice between national capitals and the European Commission, which means that most projects have more likely to qualify for financial support.
EU leaders pledged aid to a fund to help member states most affected by Brexit during negotiations last summer that produced the Covid-19 recovery fund.
On 12 January, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney announced that this year Ireland, under a draft decision, would receive € 1.051 billion from an initial installment of € 4.2 billion.
It was initially expected that around € 600 million would be made available to fishing communities across the EU.
Member States applying for the fund are expected to be assessed on the basis of the scale of trade with the UK and the amount of fish caught in British waters.
According to an opinion issued by the Court today, Ireland this year would benefit from pre-financing in the amount of € 991 million, followed by the Netherlands (€ 714 million), Germany (€ 429 million), France (€ 396 million) and Belgium (€ 305 million).
Irish Court member Tony Murphy, who wrote the opinion today, said: “BAR is an important funding initiative which aims to help mitigate the negative impact of Brexit on the economies of EU Member States. We consider that the flexibility provided by the BAR should not create uncertainty for Member States “.
The auditors warn that the proposed structure and timing will increase the risk of selecting measures from what are called “sub-optimal and unacceptable” by member states.
The report said the eligibility period for spending estimates under the BAR should last from July 2020 to December 2022, and not until September 2023.
The auditors say that the European Commission has not provided any justification for choosing the existing eligibility period or reviewing its adequacy.
picture credit
