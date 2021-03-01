Scary photos show frozen houses and buildings in a Russian ghost town (PHOTO) | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





A view from inside shows an abandoned building covered in snow and ice in the Sementnozavodsky region, about 12 miles from the coal mining town of Vorkuta, Komi Republic, Russia, on March 1, 2021. Extremely cold weather in Vorkuta, with temperatures as high as lower as minus 50 degrees Celsius, and unemployment increases migration from the area. More people flock from the cold region every year, turning some settlements into ghost towns. (Maria Passer / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images) What happens when the easternmost, coldest city in Europe is abandoned? Icicles form on ceilings and lighting fixtures, and entire walls are covered with snow and ice crystals. Vorkuta is the fourth largest city in the northern Arctic Circle and the coldest city in all of Europe, with record cold temperatures reaching below minus 50 degrees Celsius at the end of winter. The town was once home to a thriving coal mining community, promising high wages for those who moved to the cold region. But pri.org called Vorkuta “the fastest city in Russia” as the population has been steadily declining since the collapse of the Soviet Union fueled hyperinflation and like coal mines all but disappeared. The city and mines were built on the backs of Gulag prisoners under Joseph Stalin, and hard work and conditions killed 200,000 of them, according to pri.org. Now the city itself is dying. The town is still home to 50,000, but the population is nothing compared to Vorkuta and its surrounding suburbs at its heyday. Out-of-town migration has increased since 2013 due to unemployment, turning many of the settlements into ghost towns, which freeze in cold temperatures. As the city shrinks, buildings collapse and living rooms fill with ice and snow. In apartment buildings with 100 units or more, only a handful of lights are seen at night, reports pri.org, as the rest are dark and abandoned. Heavy machinery from once-active workplaces sits unused and covered in snow. Click on the slideshow above to see some shocking photos from Vorkuta and the surrounding settlements. MORE FROM MOTI.COM: Stunning photos from the coldest city in the world A Yakutian woman downtown. Steam from factories, cars and people creates a dense fog in the winter that stays during the colder weeks. (Amos Chapple) The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

