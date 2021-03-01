UPDATE 2-S. African public sector unions file claims for inflation-related wages





(Adds COSATU; context) CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) – South African public sector unions want an overall increase in consumer inflation wages plus 4% for all workers, a document they presented to the government on Monday showed after talks began for a wage deal seen as key to helping the government contain its spiral debt. The list of 16 claims, which includes better housing payments and a risk compensation of 12% of base salary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid a court battle between unions representing more than 1 million teachers, nurses and the police and the state. on wages. Public sector unions, including those of the COSATU federation aligned with the ruling African National Congress (ANC), have appealed to South Africa’s highest court to try to force the National Treasury to pay the final installment of the settlement. previous three-year wages hit in 2018. We appeal to the government to negotiate with us in good faith and not to come there with positions already prepared, because this will trigger a strike, said Mugwena Maluleke, a senior pay negotiator for COSATU. Workers received wage increases in the first two years, but the National Treasury caused them to pay about 37 billion rand for the last year starting in April 2020, saying the final increase was unaffordable amid the economic devastation caused by COVID-19. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni pledged in October to freeze public sector salaries for the next three years to help contain an empty budget deficit that weighs on the economy, with civil servants’ salaries accounting for about a third of spending. consolidated state. In December, the Labor Court of Appeals ruled in Treasury’s favor, but the unions quickly challenged the trial in the constitutional court, which has not yet heard the case. A spokeswoman for the Public Service and Administration Department refrained from commenting on the latest payroll claims, saying negotiations had just begun. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Edmund Blair, Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)

