EU to propose ‘digital switch’ for vaccination / COVID-19 status to help make travel safer – TechCrunch





The European Commission has said it will present a legislative plan later this month for what it is calling a “digital green permit” – aka a digital certificate – which it says will aim to facilitate cross-border travel in the coronavirus era. President Ursula von der Leyen said today that the planned digital tool will aim to provide evidence that a person has been vaccinated – but not only that; the ‘digital green switch’ will also display test results, ie for those who have not been able to get a vaccine yet, along with information on ‘curing COVID-19’. We will present this month a legislative proposal for a Green Pass. The purpose is to provide: Evidence that a person has been vaccinated

Test results for those who still can not get a vaccine

Information on COVID recovery19 Respect data protection, security and privacy – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021 "It will respect data protection, security and privacy," von der Leyen added in several tweets. "The Digital Green Pass should make life easier for Europeans," she added. "The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism." The commission will release the details of the legislative plan on March 17, per Reuters. The EU executive is eager to create a pan-EU system to avoid fragmentation of the bloc's single market – such as if individual Member States reach their bilateral agreements. Or to avoid gaining a third-party commercial system (earlier this year a number of tech companies announced they were working to establish a "universal" standard for vaccine status). The Commission is careful to avoid calling the digital passage a 'vaccine passport' – as the notion of restricting people's freedoms based on (still very) limited access to vaccines raises the ugly spectrum of discrimination. At the same time, the EU executive is clearly feeling the pressure to help Member States – such as Greece and Spain – whose economies rely heavily on cross-border tourism. And again in January he said a common approach to mutual recognition of vaccine documentation is of "paramount importance". A pan-EU digital certification for vaccine screening and COVID-19 test result status is the solution for which it is decided. Although it does not seem that the use of digital permission will be mandatory. The Commission declined to go into further details when contacted for comment and during a press conference today when asked for more details about the digital switchover plan. Another question is how quickly the planned digital certificate system can be set up and operate. With the prospect of summer vacation now only a few months from the Commission will be under pressure to work fast. At the same time – for Reuters – The Commission wants to cooperate with international organizations to ensure that the system works outside the EU. Last month Apple said it was tightening the iOS review process around vaccine crossings – saying developers would now be required to work with units recognized by public health authorities or related companies before submitting a such application. BBC reported that Apple had made the change "to ensure that these applications handle sensitive data responsibly and provide reliable functionality." Last year a number of European privacy experts mobilized to design a decentralized privacy protection standard for another coronavirus-related digital tool: Bluetooth contacts tracking applications to assess COVID-19 exposure risk. Although some Member States (such as France) opted for a centralized system – despite the fact that Apple and Google chose to support only decentralized applications for tracking contacts.







